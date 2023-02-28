https://sputniknews.com/20230228/danish-military-pressed-for-personnel-after-record-wave-of-resignations-1107861910.html

Danish Military Pressed for Personnel After Record Wave of Resignations

Danish Military Pressed for Personnel After Record Wave of Resignations

None of the Danish Army's regiments can muster full strength as of now. At worst, more than one in three is missing, endangering Denmark's defense plans and overseas commitment.

2023-02-28T06:59+0000

2023-02-28T06:59+0000

2023-02-28T06:59+0000

military

denmark

scandinavia

military & intelligence

army

staff

shortage

troop shortage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105819/70/1058197088_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_c0a8c06bfd97afe59b2c63f5929d16aa.jpg

The Danish Armed Forces are suffering from an acute shortage of personnel after a year with record many resignations.In 2022 alone, nearly 2,000 people left the Danish military, which in total has some 15,000 troops. This is the highest number since 2010, when statistics began to be tracked in this area.Now, military trade unions are sounding the alarm that the "pain threshold" has been reached. The Danish army alone, for example, lacks more than a fifth of its full force. The situation looks even worse among constables or corporals. Here, more than every fourth place is empty.None of the Danish Army's regiments can muster full strength. At best, "only" every tenth soldier is missing. At worst, more than one in three are missing, Danish media reported, citing internal military sources.The Danish Navy is plagued by the same problem on the personnel front. None of Denmark's five frigates can muster an entire crew. At its worst, more than one in four berths are empty. This means that the frigates are forced to take turns borrowing staff from each other in order to sail at all. For the ships to be able to sail in action at once, the Navy personnel must grow by approximately a fifth.According to the trade unions, the personnel shortages aggravate the workload on the remaining soldiers and may in turn trigger furhter resignations.Associate professor in war studies at the Danish Defense Academy Peter Viggo Jakobsen likened the personnel problem to a "bomb" under current defense negotiations.The lack of soldiers also implies difficulties for the Danish military committing personnel to overseas missions, in which Denmark has participated actively since the 1990s as a NATO member. These include Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, East Africa and most recently Estonia and Latvia. The latter operations are framed as "strengthening NATO's presence in the Baltics" and "deterring Russia". However, due to the personnel shortage, there will be no team of Danish soldiers to replace the current one in the Baltics this spring.Earlier, Denmark's commitment to support Kiev severely undermined Copenhagen's state coffers, pushing the politicians to abolish a centuries-old Christian holiday. Furthermore, the extensive military support to Kiev, including the decision to send Denmark’s entire inventory of Caesar self-propelled howitzers has been slammed by Copenhagen's own military experts as a punch to the Nordic nation’s defenses.

https://sputniknews.com/20230120/denmarks-handover-of-entire-stock-of-caesar-guns-to-kiev-really-hurts-defense-govt-advisor-says-1106536856.html

denmark

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

danish military, personnel shortage, lack of staff, record many resignations, overseas missions, allied commitment