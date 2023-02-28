International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230228/biden-administration-reportedly-considers-revoking-huawei-export-licenses-1107875994.html
Biden Administration Reportedly Considers Revoking Huawei Export Licenses
Biden Administration Reportedly Considers Revoking Huawei Export Licenses
The United States is considering revoking export licenses issued to US companies for sales to Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co., US media reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2023-02-28T15:02+0000
2023-02-28T15:02+0000
americas
us
huawei
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107954/04/1079540408_0:0:2878:1620_1920x0_80_0_0_fee959b5f4e92abfff1918984c67defd.jpg
The Biden administration is weighing up this measure as part of a broader policy of tightening technology trade over national security concerns, the report said. The White House has indicated in the past that it may not grant any new export licenses to Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp., and other entities which provide chips needed for smartphones and other devices, according to the report. The revocation of existing licenses would be a step further, the report added. The US is considering this measure amid tensions with Beijing over balloon incidents in US air space, as well as allegations of China’s assistance to Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, the newspaper noted. The White House is reportedly telling the Commerce Department to cut off 4G sales and to inflict "more pain" on Huawei, a former senior security official familiar with the matter told the Journal. The decision to revoke existing licenses could significantly impact US chip makers, many of which have received permission to continue selling to Huawei older-generation phone chips and other processors, the report said. Restrictions on Huawei were introduced under the presidency of Donald Trump, when shipments were only possible with government permission as part of a crackdown on Chinese firms the United States thought posed a threat to national security.Huawei has consistently denied that its equipment is being used for any malevolent purposes, including to spy on Americans or the US government or military, and has emphasized that it is a private, independent company with no affiliation with the Chinese government. The tech giant has also expressed readiness to sign a “no-spy” or “no-backdoor” guarantee to assuage any privacy concerns, a commitment few of its Western competitors have been willing to make.
https://sputniknews.com/20230131/us-administration-stops-providing-us-companies-with-licenses-to-export-to-huawei-reports-say-1106842786.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107954/04/1079540408_149:0:2878:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b425e3226a5cc25ff36df92011b55c28.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
revoking huawei export licenses, biden considers revoking huawei export licenses, huawei export licenses, us-huawei tensions
revoking huawei export licenses, biden considers revoking huawei export licenses, huawei export licenses, us-huawei tensions

Biden Administration Reportedly Considers Revoking Huawei Export Licenses

15:02 GMT 28.02.2023
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinIn this Oct. 31, 2019 photo, attendees use their smartphones near a Huawei booth at the PT Expo technology conference in Beijing. Chinese tech giant Huawei is racing to develop replacements for Google apps. U.S. sanctions imposed on security grounds block Huawei from using YouTube and other popular Google "core apps."
In this Oct. 31, 2019 photo, attendees use their smartphones near a Huawei booth at the PT Expo technology conference in Beijing. Chinese tech giant Huawei is racing to develop replacements for Google apps. U.S. sanctions imposed on security grounds block Huawei from using YouTube and other popular Google core apps. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2023
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is considering revoking export licenses issued to US companies for sales to Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co., US media reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The Biden administration is weighing up this measure as part of a broader policy of tightening technology trade over national security concerns, the report said.
The White House has indicated in the past that it may not grant any new export licenses to Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp., and other entities which provide chips needed for smartphones and other devices, according to the report.
The revocation of existing licenses would be a step further, the report added.
The US is considering this measure amid tensions with Beijing over balloon incidents in US air space, as well as allegations of China’s assistance to Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, the newspaper noted.
Visitors to a mall walk past a Huawei store in Beijing, China, on Aug. 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2023
Americas
US Administration Stops Providing US Companies With Licenses to Export to Huawei, Reports Say
31 January, 04:57 GMT
The White House is reportedly telling the Commerce Department to cut off 4G sales and to inflict "more pain" on Huawei, a former senior security official familiar with the matter told the Journal.
The decision to revoke existing licenses could significantly impact US chip makers, many of which have received permission to continue selling to Huawei older-generation phone chips and other processors, the report said.
Restrictions on Huawei were introduced under the presidency of Donald Trump, when shipments were only possible with government permission as part of a crackdown on Chinese firms the United States thought posed a threat to national security.
Huawei has consistently denied that its equipment is being used for any malevolent purposes, including to spy on Americans or the US government or military, and has emphasized that it is a private, independent company with no affiliation with the Chinese government. The tech giant has also expressed readiness to sign a “no-spy” or “no-backdoor” guarantee to assuage any privacy concerns, a commitment few of its Western competitors have been willing to make.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала