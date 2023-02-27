https://sputniknews.com/20230227/which-african-countries-have-longest-living-population-1107848067.html

Which African Countries Have Longest Living Population?

Which African Countries Have Longest Living Population?

Recent data provided by Rwandan National Institute of Statistics have shown that people in the East African nation live at least nine years longer than in the majority of states in the region.

2023-02-27T16:06+0000

2023-02-27T16:06+0000

2023-02-27T16:06+0000

africa

rwanda

census

life expectancy

demography

demographic change

top ten list

population

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1b/1107848283_0:113:3241:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_9777203542b49b6b7a873b1dbfd8cdeb.jpg

Recent data provided by the Rwandan National Institute of Statistics has shown that people in the East African nation live at least nine years longer than in the rest of the region. Rwanda's life expectancy has grown from 51.2 years in 2002 to 69.6 years in 2022. The data was collected under the fifth Population and Housing Census 2022. The census indicated that Rwanda's population is now 13.2 million, up from 10.5 million in 2012, with an annual growth rate of 2.3%. The report praised the progress made so far in terms of improving and extending people's life, stating that Rwandans are now living longer and healthier lives.Against this backdrop, Sputnik compares data on life expectancy in Sub-Saharan Africa and lists nations with the longest-living population.Top 10 African States by Life Expectancy According to 2020 World Bank data, small developing island countries lead the list of Sub-Saharan African states by life expectancy with figures exceeding 70 years. The list below presents the top ten African countries with the highest average life expectancy at birth. Previously, Rwanda shared sixth place with Eritrea and Gabon. However, the new data put the country in fourth ahead of other nations in East Africa, and even in sub-Saharan Africa, if high-income states are excluded. As for East Africa, people there have a lifespan of slightly above 60 years with Tanzanians coming second after Rwanda at 66 years. The lowest life expectancy in the region is in South Sudan with residents living around 55 years. West Africa is represented in the list by Senegal and Sao Tome and Principe, where people live on average 68 years. As for the total of 48 countries from the World Bank's data, the lowest life expectancy is in Chad and Nigeria at 53 years.According to UN estimates, in some countries, the COVID-19 pandemic has been responsible for a significant reduction in life expectancy at birth. In particular, for Botswana, which ranks ninth in the list above, estimates of life expectancy at birth declined by more than four years between 2019 and 2021.The current life expectancy for Africa is around 64, while global figures stand at 72. The UN underlined in its 2022 report that current projections indicate further improvements in survival, which are expected to result in an average length of life globally of approximately 77 years in 2050.

https://sputniknews.com/20230226/another-failed-rainy-season-severe-drought-expected-in-east-africa-in-2023-igad-says-1107817255.html

africa

rwanda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maria Konokhova

Maria Konokhova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maria Konokhova

africa, sub-saharan africa, life expectancy, population, rwanda, demography, higest, longest