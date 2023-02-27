https://sputniknews.com/20230227/us-reaches-20mln-settlement-agreement-over-alleged-arms-exports-violations-1107855882.html
US Reaches $20Mln Settlement Agreement Over Alleged Arms Exports Violations
The US government has reached a $20mln settlement agreement with 3D Systems Corporation over alleged violations of arms export regulations, the State Department said in a statement.
The alleged ITAR violations occurred between 2012 and 2018 and involved potential unauthorized export of technical data to Germany, China and Taiwan, the statement also said.The company cooperated with the State Department's review and began implementing remedial compliance measures, the statement said. As such, the department determined it is not appropriate to administratively debar 3D Systems Corporation at this time, the statement added.
23:28 GMT 27.02.2023 (Updated: 23:30 GMT 27.02.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government has reached a $20mln settlement agreement with 3D Systems Corporation over alleged violations of arms export regulations, the State Department said in a statement.
The State Department and 3D Systems Corporation reached the agreement following an extensive review by the Office of Trade Controls Compliance, the statement said on Monday
.
The settlement addresses alleged violations of the Arms Export Control Act and International Traffic in Arms Regulations, the statement said.
"Under the terms of the 36-month Consent Agreement, 3D Systems Corporation will pay a civil penalty of $20,000,000. The Department has agreed to suspend $10,000,000 of this amount on the condition that the funds will be used for Department-approved Consent Agreement remedial compliance measures to strengthen 3D’s compliance program," the statement said.
The settlement demonstrates the State Department’s role in strengthening US industry by protecting US-origin technical data from unauthorized exports, the statement said.
The alleged ITAR violations occurred between 2012 and 2018 and involved potential unauthorized export of technical data to Germany, China and Taiwan, the statement also said.
The company cooperated with the State Department’s review and began implementing remedial compliance measures, the statement said. As such, the department determined it is not appropriate to administratively debar 3D Systems Corporation at this time, the statement added.