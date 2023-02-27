International
US House Committees to Launch Probe Into Ohio Chemical Train Wreck, Media Reports
US House Committees to Launch Probe Into Ohio Chemical Train Wreck, Media Reports
Several committees of the US House of Representatives controlled by the Republican Party are going to launch investigations into the toxic train derailment in Ohio, American media reported on Monday, citing sources.
The Republicans intend to use the oversight powers provided by Congress in order to investigate what they describe as the Biden administration's flawed response to the train wreck, the sources said. The intensified calls by the Republicans to investigate the disaster reportedly come as several lawmakers have criticized President Joe Biden for not visiting the train wreck scene. On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars from Norfolk Southern with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted due to the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment. Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin, and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik in mid-February that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.
05:58 GMT 27.02.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Freed A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several committees of the US House of Representatives controlled by the Republican Party are going to launch investigations into the toxic train derailment in Ohio, American media reported on Monday, citing sources.
The Republicans intend to use the oversight powers provided by Congress in order to investigate what they describe as the Biden administration's flawed response to the train wreck, the sources said.
The intensified calls by the Republicans to investigate the disaster reportedly come as several lawmakers have criticized President Joe Biden for not visiting the train wreck scene.
On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars from Norfolk Southern with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted due to the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment.
Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin, and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik in mid-February that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.
