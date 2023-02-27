https://sputniknews.com/20230227/un-must-give-framework-for-nord-stream-blasts-probe-hungarian-fm-says-1107830710.html

UN Must 'Give Framework' for Nord Stream Blasts Probe, Hungarian FM Says

UN Must 'Give Framework' for Nord Stream Blasts Probe, Hungarian FM Says

The United Nations should get involved in investigating the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with Sputnik.

2023-02-27T04:42+0000

2023-02-27T04:42+0000

2023-02-27T04:52+0000

world

nord stream

nord stream pipeline

peter szijjarto

hungary

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_0:44:839:516_1920x0_80_0_0_e291252f9a9c4c28bc6fce9ff4486ffc.jpg

Earlier in February, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report saying that, during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022, US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. The report added that US President Joe Biden had decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team. The underwater explosions took place in September 2022, damaging three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the incident - however, the European nations sidelined Moscow from their probes, not providing any data on their findings.

hungary

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosions, nord stream blasts, who attacked nord stream, who destroyed nord stream, who is behind nord stream blast