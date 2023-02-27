International
Breaking News: UK and EU Reach Deal on Northern Ireland Trade Rules
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230227/south-africa-being-graylisted-by-fatf-less-dire-than-some-suggest-president-says-1107840192.html
South Africa Being Greylisted by Paris-Based Watchdog 'Less Dire Than Some Suggest', President Says
South Africa Being Greylisted by Paris-Based Watchdog 'Less Dire Than Some Suggest', President Says
South Africa has been placed in a "grey list" by Financial Action Task Force (FATF). South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated that the situation is "concerning" but not as "dire" as some would suggest.
2023-02-27T13:51+0000
2023-02-27T14:27+0000
africa
southern africa
south africa
cyril ramaphosa
financial problems
financial crime
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105412458_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b429f79d60e5e228ee6e975bab210bdd.jpg
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that putting the country on the grey list is "concerning" but not as "dire" as some would suggest.The global watchdog greylisted South Africa on 24 February. According to the organization, the country lags behind international standards for fighting money laundering and other financial crimes.President Cyril Ramaphosa noted that South Africa, like other countries, was facing problems caused by globalized crime, and in this regard welcomed the strengthening of FATF control.Ramaphosa also pointed out that South Africa has been working together with the watchdog for 20 years, thus emphasizing the country's dedication to fighting felonious activities both domestically and globally.Trying to find something positive to highlight, South Africa's president outlined that this situation is an opportunity for the country to step up its fight against financial crimes. Ramaphosa also stated that South Africa knows how to overcome the problem and intends to get off the grey list as soon as possible.The FATF is a Paris-based intergovernmental organization that establishes standards in order to combat various financial crimes. South Africa has been cooperatiing with the FATF for 20 years, since it became a member in 2003.
https://sputniknews.com/20230223/south-africas-eskom-head-to-leave-position-with-immediate-effect-amid-power-crisis-1107729696.html
africa
southern africa
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Gleb Chugunov
Gleb Chugunov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105412458_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05b45e8935ac84ef1dca75feee91ce0d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
southern africa, south africa, cyril ramaphosa, south african president, money laundering, financial crimes, combating financial crimes, fight against crimes, financial issues, money theft, grey list, notorious list
southern africa, south africa, cyril ramaphosa, south african president, money laundering, financial crimes, combating financial crimes, fight against crimes, financial issues, money theft, grey list, notorious list

South Africa Being Greylisted by Paris-Based Watchdog 'Less Dire Than Some Suggest', President Says

13:51 GMT 27.02.2023 (Updated: 14:27 GMT 27.02.2023)
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresSouth Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the BRICS Business Council prior the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the BRICS Business Council prior the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2023
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Gleb Chugunov
All materialsWrite to the author
According to South Africa's president, the country has been working towards tackling money laundering and other financial crime issues for many years. Nevertheless, the country has recently been "greylisted" by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that putting the country on the grey list is "concerning" but not as "dire" as some would suggest.

"The listing of South Africa as a 'jurisdiction under increased monitoring' — commonly known as greylisting — has caused much concern about the state of our financial institutions, law enforcement agencies and investment environment. The situation is concerning but less dire than some people suggest," said Ramaphosa.

The global watchdog greylisted South Africa on 24 February. According to the organization, the country lags behind international standards for fighting money laundering and other financial crimes.
President Cyril Ramaphosa noted that South Africa, like other countries, was facing problems caused by globalized crime, and in this regard welcomed the strengthening of FATF control.

"The challenge facing authorities is to anticipate criminal innovation and to respond swiftly and effectively. We have a focused action plan in place to address the remaining deficiencies identified by the FATF. Most of these relate to the implementation of our laws," the president stated.

A general view of the headquarter of the South African main electricity provider ESKOM is pictured on February 4, 2015 in Johannesburg. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
Africa
South Africa's Eskom Board Decides to Fire De Ruyter With ‘Immediate Effect’ Amid Power Crisis
23 February, 09:18 GMT
Ramaphosa also pointed out that South Africa has been working together with the watchdog for 20 years, thus emphasizing the country's dedication to fighting felonious activities both domestically and globally.
Trying to find something positive to highlight, South Africa's president outlined that this situation is an opportunity for the country to step up its fight against financial crimes. Ramaphosa also stated that South Africa knows how to overcome the problem and intends to get off the grey list as soon as possible.

"The fundamentals are in place, and we know what we need to do to get off the grey list. We are determined to do this as quickly as possible. This is important not only for our international standing but also for our own ability to fight these crimes in our country," the president stressed.

The FATF is a Paris-based intergovernmental organization that establishes standards in order to combat various financial crimes. South Africa has been cooperatiing with the FATF for 20 years, since it became a member in 2003.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала