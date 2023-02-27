https://sputniknews.com/20230227/south-africa-being-graylisted-by-fatf-less-dire-than-some-suggest-president-says-1107840192.html

South Africa Being Greylisted by Paris-Based Watchdog 'Less Dire Than Some Suggest', President Says

South Africa has been placed in a "grey list" by Financial Action Task Force (FATF). South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated that the situation is "concerning" but not as "dire" as some would suggest.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that putting the country on the grey list is "concerning" but not as "dire" as some would suggest.The global watchdog greylisted South Africa on 24 February. According to the organization, the country lags behind international standards for fighting money laundering and other financial crimes.President Cyril Ramaphosa noted that South Africa, like other countries, was facing problems caused by globalized crime, and in this regard welcomed the strengthening of FATF control.Ramaphosa also pointed out that South Africa has been working together with the watchdog for 20 years, thus emphasizing the country's dedication to fighting felonious activities both domestically and globally.Trying to find something positive to highlight, South Africa's president outlined that this situation is an opportunity for the country to step up its fight against financial crimes. Ramaphosa also stated that South Africa knows how to overcome the problem and intends to get off the grey list as soon as possible.The FATF is a Paris-based intergovernmental organization that establishes standards in order to combat various financial crimes. South Africa has been cooperatiing with the FATF for 20 years, since it became a member in 2003.

