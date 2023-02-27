https://sputniknews.com/20230227/russians-consolidated-in-face-of-new-aggressive-confrontation-with-west-1107856399.html

Russians Consolidated in Face of New Aggressive Confrontation With West

Russians Consolidated in Face of New Aggressive Confrontation With West

The Russian society is consolidated in the face of a new aggressive confrontation with the collective West and the level is extremely high, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2023-02-27T23:40+0000

2023-02-27T23:40+0000

2023-02-27T23:40+0000

russia

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

annual address to the federal assembly

new start treaty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105461429_0:166:3051:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_2f0e7015892120457488ab6c617cc667.jpg

He said Putin's address to the Federal Assembly contained sensitive information for the West, judging by its quick reaction."In the statements, we heard a rather uncompromising condemnation of Russia and the absence of any willingness to take into account the Russian Federation's concerns. They stubbornly do not want to hear Putin's words," he said. Peskov said that in order to return to Russia's participation in the New START treaty, the US-led collective West must change its conceptual approach to understanding Russia's security concerns.On February 21, Putin delivered an address to the Federal Assembly. During his speech, the head of state announced that Russia was suspending participation in the New START Treaty. On the same day, Stoltenberg expressed regret on behalf of the alliance over Russia's decision and urged Moscow to reconsider it.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kremlin, putin, peskov, russian society, aggressive confrontation, collective west, putin address to the federal assembly 2023