Russians Consolidated in Face of New Aggressive Confrontation With West
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian society is consolidated in the face of a new aggressive confrontation with the collective West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The society is really consolidated in the face of a new aggressive confrontation with the collective West that we are facing. And the level is extremely high," Peskov said in an interview with Russian newspaper.
He said Putin's address to the Federal Assembly
contained sensitive information for the West, judging by its quick reaction.
"Judging by the fact that within an hour after the world heard the president's decision, we witnessed official statements from both the NATO Secretary General [Jens Stoltenberg], and the State Department, and from the White House, this certainly was sensitive information for them," Peskov said.
"In the statements, we heard a rather uncompromising condemnation of Russia and the absence of any willingness to take into account the Russian Federation's concerns. They stubbornly do not want to hear Putin's words," he said.
Peskov said that in order to return to Russia's participation in the New START treaty, the US-led collective West must change its conceptual approach to understanding Russia's security concerns.
On February 21, Putin delivered an address to the Federal Assembly. During his speech, the head of state announced that Russia was suspending participation in the New START Treaty
. On the same day, Stoltenberg expressed regret on behalf of the alliance over Russia's decision and urged Moscow to reconsider it.