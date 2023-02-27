https://sputniknews.com/20230227/russian-chocolates-oatmeal-and-sauces-are-going-to-asia-and-middle-east-1107843743.html

'Made in Russia' Chocolate, Oatmeal, Sauces Bound for Asia and Middle East

Russian exporters held about 500 B2B meetings with partners from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and other countries of Asia and the Middle East at the Gulfood 2023.

The Russian Export Center provides support to companies within the framework of the International Cooperation and Exports national project.“Russian companies have long supplied the Middle East and Asia with a wide range of food products, including confectionery, poultry, cereals, grains and more. Participation in the Gulfood exhibition allows Russian exporters to expand their supplies. For example, after the talks chocolate paste from St. Petersburg could go to Asian countries, oatmeal from the Krasnodar region could head to India, turkey from the Penza region and organic chocolate from the Leningrad region could go to Saudi Arabia, and Kuban sauces to the supermarket chain Carrefour,” the report said.The 28th edition of Gulfood 2023, the largest international food and beverage sourcing event, took place in Dubai on February 20-24. The "Made in Russia" stand featured 75 companies from the Russian Federation.Visitors could get acquainted with products and beverages at the REC-organized "Made in Russia" stand covering more than 1,000 square meters. The exposition was the largest in the history of Russian companies partkaing in the Gulfood event.

