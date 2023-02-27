https://sputniknews.com/20230227/russian-chocolates-oatmeal-and-sauces-are-going-to-asia-and-middle-east-1107843743.html
'Made in Russia' Chocolate, Oatmeal, Sauces Bound for Asia and Middle East
Russian exporters held about 500 B2B meetings with partners from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and other countries of Asia and the Middle East at the Gulfood 2023.
The Russian Export Center provides support to companies within the framework of the International Cooperation and Exports national project."Russian companies have long supplied the Middle East and Asia with a wide range of food products, including confectionery, poultry, cereals, grains and more. Participation in the Gulfood exhibition allows Russian exporters to expand their supplies. For example, after the talks chocolate paste from St. Petersburg could go to Asian countries, oatmeal from the Krasnodar region could head to India, turkey from the Penza region and organic chocolate from the Leningrad region could go to Saudi Arabia, and Kuban sauces to the supermarket chain Carrefour," the report said.
14:21 GMT 27.02.2023 (Updated: 14:53 GMT 27.02.2023)
Russian exporters held about 500 B2B meetings with partners from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and other countries of Asia and the Middle East at the Gulfood 2023 event. The export potential of the deals negotiated at the 'Made in Russia' stand organized by the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) exceeded $36.9 million, the center said.
The Russian Export Center provides support to companies
within the framework of the International Cooperation and Exports national project.
“Russian companies have long supplied the Middle East and Asia with a wide range of food products, including confectionery, poultry, cereals, grains and more. Participation in the Gulfood exhibition allows Russian exporters to expand their supplies. For example, after the talks chocolate paste from St. Petersburg could go to Asian countries, oatmeal from the Krasnodar region could head to India, turkey from the Penza region and organic chocolate from the Leningrad region could go to Saudi Arabia, and Kuban sauces to the supermarket chain Carrefour,” the report said.
"Gulfood is one of the largest and most important food exhibitions in the world. Moreover, every year Russian companies participate in the ‘Made in Russia’ stand, find new partners and conclude contracts here. This year was no exception: interest in Russian products was very high, and the business-matching zone at our stand literally never had a free minute. I am confident that as a result of the meetings, Russian exporters will be able to significantly expand the geography of their supplies and boost their volume," Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center, said.
The 28th edition of Gulfood 2023, the largest international food and beverage sourcing event, took place in Dubai on February 20-24. The "Made in Russia" stand featured 75 companies from the Russian Federation.
Visitors could get acquainted with products and beverages at the REC-organized "Made in Russia"
stand covering more than 1,000 square meters. The exposition was the largest in the history of Russian companies partkaing in the Gulfood event.