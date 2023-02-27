International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230227/russia-and-algeria-discuss-cooperation-between-security-services--1107847301.html
Russia and Algeria Discuss Cooperation Between Security Services
Russia and Algeria Discuss Cooperation Between Security Services
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Algerian security officials have discussed cooperation between the countries' law enforcement and intelligence agencies during an official meeting in Algiers
2023-02-27T15:07+0000
2023-02-27T15:07+0000
africa
north africa
algeria
russia
russian security council
security
russian federal security service (fsb)
cooperation
intelligence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102957326_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_159af72bedd5c0de2cebeedb84387a68.jpg
"Nikolai Patrushev met with Said Chanegriha, the chief of staff of the Algerian People's National Army, and M'henna Djebbar, the director general of the Directorate of Documentation and External Security. The parties discussed issues of interaction between law enforcement agencies and special services, as well as other issues of the Russian-Algerian security cooperation," the Russian Security Council's statement read.Patrushev regularly holds meetings with counterparts from Algeria. In April 2022, Russia and Algeria held security consultations in Moscow during which the parties outlined plans for further cooperation in the field of information security.
https://sputniknews.com/20230202/russias-lavrov-says-algeria-among-leading-contenders-for-brics-membership-1106906259.html
africa
north africa
algeria
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102957326_339:0:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8760f406561386061713999e727f13ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
algeria, russia, russian security council, russian security council secretary nikolai patrushev, algiers, cooperation, meeting
algeria, russia, russian security council, russian security council secretary nikolai patrushev, algiers, cooperation, meeting

Russia and Algeria Discuss Cooperation Between Security Services

15:07 GMT 27.02.2023
© AP Photo / Toufik DoudouA man waves an Algerian flag as war planes fly during a military parade to mark the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in Algiers.
A man waves an Algerian flag as war planes fly during a military parade to mark the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in Algiers. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2023
© AP Photo / Toufik Doudou
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Algerian security officials have discussed cooperation between the countries' law enforcement and intelligence agencies during an official meeting in Algiers, the Russian Security Council said on Monday.
"Nikolai Patrushev met with Said Chanegriha, the chief of staff of the Algerian People's National Army, and M'henna Djebbar, the director general of the Directorate of Documentation and External Security. The parties discussed issues of interaction between law enforcement agencies and special services, as well as other issues of the Russian-Algerian security cooperation," the Russian Security Council's statement read.

Patrushev regularly holds meetings with counterparts from Algeria. In April 2022, Russia and Algeria held security consultations in Moscow during which the parties outlined plans for further cooperation in the field of information security.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a media briefing after meeting with his South Africa's counterpart Naledi Pandor in Pretoria, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2023
Africa
Russia's Lavrov Says Algeria Among 'Leading Contenders' for BRICS Membership
2 February, 06:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала