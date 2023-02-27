International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230227/pkk-receives-significant-financial-support-in-sweden-stockholm-admits-1107832052.html
PKK Receives 'Significant' Financial Support in Sweden, Stockholm Admits
PKK Receives 'Significant' Financial Support in Sweden, Stockholm Admits
The PKK and like-minded Kurdish groups have become a stumbling block in talks between Sweden and Turkiye about the former's NATO membership.
2023-02-27T06:47+0000
2023-02-27T06:47+0000
world
sweden
scandinavia
news
turkiye
pkk
kurdistan workers' party (pkk)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105173/63/1051736348_0:0:4953:2787_1920x0_80_0_0_60609c1074af8a8a0f5cfa19d91b346b.jpg
The militant Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, the EU and other countries, is being financed in Sweden, the country's Security Police (SAPO) has said.Susanna Trehorning, SAPO's deputy head of counter-terrorism, told national media that the PKK receives "significant" financial support in Sweden, without specifying the amount.The Security Police doesn't assess the PKK to pose a direct threat of attacking Sweden. "However, we see that they conduct supporting activities such as solicitation, recruitment and financing to back terrorist activities in another country or Sweden," Susanna Trehorning told Swedish media.Trehorning also stressed that the police and the security services are constantly working to identify the criminals and their sympathizers, and that they recently arrested someone who was extorting businesses on behalf of the PKK. Still, she said that the total number of PKK sympathizers remained unknown.In late January, Oscar Stenstrom, Sweden's chief negotiator for NATO membership, admitted that organized crime groups in Sweden finance the PKK, and unlike neighboring Finland, the PKK has more sources of financial support in Sweden.Previously, the PKK and like-minded Kurdish groups have become a stumbling block in talks between Sweden and Turkiye about NATO membership. Turkiye has repeatedly slammed Sweden for harboring the PKK and stated that Sweden therefore doesn't belong in the defense alliance, unless it undertakes a serious crackdown. Ankara even provided Stockholm with a wishlist of Kurdish activists it would like to see deported.The Swedish minority government led by the liberal-conservative Moderates has been at pains to accomplish its NATO ambitions without damaging its reputation or losing face. So far, however, Sweden has green-lit arms exports to Turkiye it had previously put on hold over Ankara's military operation against Kurdish militants in Syria. It also expelled a number of people indicated by Ankara, earning the condemnation of human rights groups and the left-wing opposition. Most recently, the country's police banned Quran-burning, following several instances of the holy Muslim book being torched in political protests near the Turkish embassy. Many critics interpreted it as sacrificing the freedom of speech in return for achieving the country's security goals, as the fate of Sweden's NATO bid, filed in May 2022 in abandonment of its historic non-alignment, hangs on Turkiye.In walking the NATO tightrope, the Moderate-led government has come under fire from both the left-wing opposition and its national-conservative allies the Sweden Democrats, who vehemently opposed all encroachment on free speech for political ends.
https://sputniknews.com/20230218/sweden-finland-should-join-nato-by-mid-july--bloc-chief-says-1107581077.html
sweden
scandinavia
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105173/63/1051736348_222:0:4431:3157_1920x0_80_0_0_a807679f2ff563a5c48f1f710e42a5a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sweden's nato bid, kurdistan workers' party (pkk), swedish-turkish relations, political protests, terrorism financing
sweden's nato bid, kurdistan workers' party (pkk), swedish-turkish relations, political protests, terrorism financing

PKK Receives 'Significant' Financial Support in Sweden, Stockholm Admits

06:47 GMT 27.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / Boris Roessler / dpaKurdish protesters demonstrate on their way to the Kurdish spring festival Newroz with placards reading "No to dictatorship" and the portrait of the leader of the Kurdistan PKK Workers' Party, Abdullah Ocalan in the city center of Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on March 18, 2017
Kurdish protesters demonstrate on their way to the Kurdish spring festival Newroz with placards reading No to dictatorship and the portrait of the leader of the Kurdistan PKK Workers' Party, Abdullah Ocalan in the city center of Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on March 18, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / Boris Roessler / dpa
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The PKK and like-minded Kurdish groups have become a stumbling block in talks between Oslo and Ankara about Sweden's NATO membership bid. Ankara has accused Stockholm of harboring terrorists and stated that Sweden doesn't belong in the defense alliance, unless it undertakes a serious crackdown.
The militant Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, the EU and other countries, is being financed in Sweden, the country's Security Police (SAPO) has said.
Susanna Trehorning, SAPO's deputy head of counter-terrorism, told national media that the PKK receives "significant" financial support in Sweden, without specifying the amount.
The Security Police doesn't assess the PKK to pose a direct threat of attacking Sweden. "However, we see that they conduct supporting activities such as solicitation, recruitment and financing to back terrorist activities in another country or Sweden," Susanna Trehorning told Swedish media.
Trehorning also stressed that the police and the security services are constantly working to identify the criminals and their sympathizers, and that they recently arrested someone who was extorting businesses on behalf of the PKK. Still, she said that the total number of PKK sympathizers remained unknown.
In late January, Oscar Stenstrom, Sweden's chief negotiator for NATO membership, admitted that organized crime groups in Sweden finance the PKK, and unlike neighboring Finland, the PKK has more sources of financial support in Sweden.
Previously, the PKK and like-minded Kurdish groups have become a stumbling block in talks between Sweden and Turkiye about NATO membership. Turkiye has repeatedly slammed Sweden for harboring the PKK and stated that Sweden therefore doesn't belong in the defense alliance, unless it undertakes a serious crackdown. Ankara even provided Stockholm with a wishlist of Kurdish activists it would like to see deported.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration after their bilateral meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on January 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2023
Military
Sweden, Finland Should Join NATO by Mid-July, Bloc Chief Says
18 February, 15:48 GMT
The Swedish minority government led by the liberal-conservative Moderates has been at pains to accomplish its NATO ambitions without damaging its reputation or losing face. So far, however, Sweden has green-lit arms exports to Turkiye it had previously put on hold over Ankara's military operation against Kurdish militants in Syria. It also expelled a number of people indicated by Ankara, earning the condemnation of human rights groups and the left-wing opposition. Most recently, the country's police banned Quran-burning, following several instances of the holy Muslim book being torched in political protests near the Turkish embassy. Many critics interpreted it as sacrificing the freedom of speech in return for achieving the country's security goals, as the fate of Sweden's NATO bid, filed in May 2022 in abandonment of its historic non-alignment, hangs on Turkiye.
In walking the NATO tightrope, the Moderate-led government has come under fire from both the left-wing opposition and its national-conservative allies the Sweden Democrats, who vehemently opposed all encroachment on free speech for political ends.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала