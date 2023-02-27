https://sputniknews.com/20230227/nuland-fringes-of-democrats-gop-starting-to-question-us-aid-to-ukraine-1107852785.html

Nuland: 'Fringes' of Democrats, GOP Starting to Question US Aid to Ukraine

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on Monday said members on the fringes of both the Democrat and Republican parties are beginning to question the US assistance to Ukraine.

Nonetheless, Nuland said US aid sent to Ukraine so far would not have been possible without "overwhelming" Congress support from both parties, she continued.Last week, the US Department of Defense said that the total amount of US military assistance to Ukraine has exceeded $30 billion since US President Joe Biden took office.Polls in recent weeks have revealed that Americans' support for Ukraine is sliding since Russia launched its special military operation. Earlier in February, an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed 48% of voters back sending weapons to Ukraine, down from 60% who said so in May.

