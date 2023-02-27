https://sputniknews.com/20230227/launch-of-spacex-crew-6-spacecraft-to-international-space-station-canceled-1107841046.html

Launch of SpaceX Crew-6 Spacecraft to International Space Station Canceled

The launch of SpaceX's Crew-6 manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) rescheduled for Monday morning has been canceled, NASA said.

SpaceX, in turn, said that "propellant offload has begun ahead of the crew disembarking Dragon," adding that the crew and the vehicles are "healthy." Later in the day, NASA said that a new attempt to launch the Falcon 9 rocket could be scheduled for March 2. The launch of SpaceX's Crew-6 manned mission was initially scheduled to take place on February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but was later postponed to February 27 due to weather conditions. A cosmonaut of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, Andrey Fedyaev, will join UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg on the Crew-6 mission. Fedyaev will be the second Russian cosmonaut to board the US Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the ISS integrated flights agreement.

