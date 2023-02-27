International
Launch of SpaceX Crew-6 Spacecraft to International Space Station Canceled
Launch of SpaceX Crew-6 Spacecraft to International Space Station Canceled
The launch of SpaceX's Crew-6 manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) rescheduled for Monday morning has been canceled, NASA said.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106097/57/1060975730_0:305:4732:2967_1920x0_80_0_0_2b13963b7e394fb3e1ae70ef794efedb.jpg
SpaceX, in turn, said that "propellant offload has begun ahead of the crew disembarking Dragon," adding that the crew and the vehicles are "healthy." Later in the day, NASA said that a new attempt to launch the Falcon 9 rocket could be scheduled for March 2. The launch of SpaceX's Crew-6 manned mission was initially scheduled to take place on February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but was later postponed to February 27 due to weather conditions. A cosmonaut of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, Andrey Fedyaev, will join UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg on the Crew-6 mission. Fedyaev will be the second Russian cosmonaut to board the US Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the ISS integrated flights agreement.
12:21 GMT 27.02.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The launch of SpaceX's Crew-6 manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) rescheduled for Monday morning has been canceled, NASA said.
"Launch Update: Today's #Crew6 launch has been scrubbed due to an issue with ground systems. Stand by for details on a new launch date and time," NASA tweeted.
SpaceX, in turn, said that "propellant offload has begun ahead of the crew disembarking Dragon," adding that the crew and the vehicles are "healthy."
Later in the day, NASA said that a new attempt to launch the Falcon 9 rocket could be scheduled for March 2.
"The next available launch attempt is at 12:34 a.m. EST [05:34 GMT] Thursday, March 2 pending resolution of the technical issue preventing Monday's launch," NASA said in a statement.
The launch of SpaceX's Crew-6 manned mission was initially scheduled to take place on February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but was later postponed to February 27 due to weather conditions.
A cosmonaut of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, Andrey Fedyaev, will join UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg on the Crew-6 mission.
Fedyaev will be the second Russian cosmonaut to board the US Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the ISS integrated flights agreement.
