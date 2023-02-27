https://sputniknews.com/20230227/launch-of-spacex-crew-6-spacecraft-to-international-space-station-canceled-1107841046.html
Launch of SpaceX Crew-6 Spacecraft to International Space Station Canceled
The launch of SpaceX's Crew-6 manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) rescheduled for Monday morning has been canceled, NASA said.
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/spacex-says-grateful-to-nasa-russia-for-opportunity-to-fly-astronauts-to-iss-1101484046.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The launch of SpaceX's Crew-6 manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) rescheduled for Monday morning has been canceled, NASA said.
"Launch Update: Today's #Crew6 launch has been scrubbed due to an issue with ground systems. Stand by for details on a new launch date and time," NASA tweeted.
SpaceX
, in turn, said that "propellant offload has begun ahead of the crew disembarking Drago
n," adding that the crew and the vehicles are "healthy."
Later in the day, NASA said that a new attempt to launch the Falcon 9 rocket could be scheduled for March 2.
"The next available launch attempt is at 12:34 a.m. EST [05:34 GMT] Thursday, March 2 pending resolution of the technical issue preventing Monday's launch," NASA said in a statement.
The launch of SpaceX's Crew-6 manned mission was initially scheduled to take place on February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but was later postponed to February 27 due to weather conditions.
4 October 2022, 01:46 GMT
A cosmonaut of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, Andrey Fedyaev, will join UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg on the Crew-6 mission.
Fedyaev will be the second Russian cosmonaut to board the US Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the ISS integrated flights agreement.