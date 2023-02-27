International
Breaking News: UK and EU Reach Deal on Northern Ireland Trade Rules
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230227/germanys-public-debt-increases-tenfold-since-2021-1107845402.html
Germany's Public Debt Increases Tenfold Since 2021
Germany's Public Debt Increases Tenfold Since 2021
Germany's public debt has increased tenfold since the beginning of 2021, from 4 billion euros to 40 billion euros ($4.2 billion-$42.2 billion), Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday.
2023-02-27T14:28+0000
2023-02-27T14:28+0000
economy
cost of living
public debt
germany
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105843/00/1058430035_0:2:2001:1127_1920x0_80_0_0_221dbd65983da70ce200d7f8cf2ba927.jpg
Last week, Lindner attributed the debt growth to emergency measures during the COVID-19 pandemic and the energy crisis. The minister emphasized that the government needs to limit its spending in order to solve the current economic problems, such as decline in living standards. Europe has been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to keep its industries running in the aftermath of the global economic recession and Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/european-countries-racked-up-nearly-800-bln-energy-crisis-spending-bill-brussels-think-tank-says-1107376695.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105843/00/1058430035_246:0:1753:1130_1920x0_80_0_0_e4997083c24b3ec728c2b381f83ed7aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany debt, germany cost of living crisis, germany public debt
germany debt, germany cost of living crisis, germany public debt

Germany's Public Debt Increases Tenfold Since 2021

14:28 GMT 27.02.2023
© AP Photo / Jan Bauer / The German finance ministry in Berlin
The German finance ministry in Berlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2023
© AP Photo / Jan Bauer /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany's public debt has increased tenfold since the beginning of 2021, from 4 billion euros to 40 billion euros ($4.2 billion-$42.2 billion), Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday.
"The country's debt burden has increased from four to almost 40 billion euros since 2021. This is the money that will be missing for other purposes, primarily for education, digitalization and investment in climate protection. Therefore, it is economically feasible to contain the growth of debts," Lindner said on Twitter.
Euros - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
Energy Crisis in Europe
European Countries Racked Up Nearly €800 Bln Energy Crisis Spending Bill, Brussels Think Tank Says
13 February, 13:35 GMT
Last week, Lindner attributed the debt growth to emergency measures during the COVID-19 pandemic and the energy crisis. The minister emphasized that the government needs to limit its spending in order to solve the current economic problems, such as decline in living standards.
Europe has been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to keep its industries running in the aftermath of the global economic recession and Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала