Germany's Public Debt Increases Tenfold Since 2021

Germany's public debt has increased tenfold since the beginning of 2021, from 4 billion euros to 40 billion euros ($4.2 billion-$42.2 billion), Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday.

2023-02-27T14:28+0000

economy

cost of living

public debt

germany

Last week, Lindner attributed the debt growth to emergency measures during the COVID-19 pandemic and the energy crisis. The minister emphasized that the government needs to limit its spending in order to solve the current economic problems, such as decline in living standards. Europe has been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to keep its industries running in the aftermath of the global economic recession and Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

germany

