'Everything is Mystical': Mexican President Baffles Online Crowd With Picture of 'Mayan Spirit'

While the Mexican president suggested that the photo depicting the "spirit" he shared was supposedly taken a few days ago, some netizens insisted that the image in question has been making rounds online since at least 2021.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made a peculiar statement on social media last weekend when he shared a photo that supposedly depicts a bona fide creature from indigenous folklore.A tweet posted by the president features two photos, with one of them, a nighttime picture, showing some strange shape "sitting" on a tree.As Lopez Obrador explained in his tweet, the picture was apparently taken by an engineer at a construction site for Tren Maya railway, and supposedly depicts an alux – a spirit from the mythological tradition of some Mayan peoples in Central America.The second photo shared by the Mexican president depicts what he describes as a "splendid" pre-Colombian sculpture at the Ek Balam archaeological site in Yucatan."Everything is mystical," Lopez Obrador surmised in the tweet's caption.The president's post elicited a somewhat mixed reaction from the social media crowd, with one netizen, for example, jokingly suggesting that the shape in the first photo is just "a raccoon with a bag on its head.""That's exactly what the woodland elf wants you to believe!" another jokingly retorted to that remark.And quite a few social media users were quick to note that the nighttime photo was taken at least two years ago, and has been used in media stories since at least February 2021.
While the Mexican president suggested that the photo depicting the "spirit" he shared was supposedly taken a few days ago, some social media users insisted that the image in question has been making rounds online since at least 2021.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made a peculiar statement on social media last weekend when he shared a photo that supposedly depicts a bona fide creature from indigenous folklore.
A tweet posted by the president features two photos, with one of them, a nighttime picture, showing some strange shape “sitting” on a tree.
As Lopez Obrador explained in his tweet, the picture was apparently taken by an engineer at a construction site for Tren Maya railway, and supposedly depicts an alux – a spirit from the mythological tradition of some Mayan peoples in Central America.
The second photo shared by the Mexican president depicts what he describes as a “splendid” pre-Colombian sculpture at the Ek Balam archaeological site in Yucatan.
© Photo : Twitter/@lopezobrador_Screenshot of a tweet posted by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Screenshot of a tweet posted by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2023
Screenshot of a tweet posted by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
© Photo : Twitter/@lopezobrador_
“Everything is mystical,” Lopez Obrador surmised in the tweet’s caption.
The president’s post elicited a somewhat mixed reaction from the social media crowd, with one netizen, for example, jokingly suggesting that the shape in the first photo is just “a raccoon with a bag on its head.”
“That’s exactly what the woodland elf wants you to believe!” another jokingly retorted to that remark.
And quite a few social media users were quick to note that the nighttime photo was taken at least two years ago, and has been used in media stories since at least February 2021.
