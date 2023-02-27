https://sputniknews.com/20230227/england-wales-raise-legal-marriage-age-to-18--1107841897.html
England, Wales Raise Legal Marriage Age to 18
England, Wales Raise Legal Marriage Age to 18
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The legal age of marriage in England and Wales has been raised to 18, the UK Justice Ministry said on Monday.
2023-02-27T12:49+0000
2023-02-27T12:49+0000
2023-02-27T12:49+0000
world
uk
child marriage
marriage
child abuse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/18/1081559825_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_954f7fb90264209ad5fbb9b2ff479ef3.jpg
The new regulation went into effect on Monday as stipulated by the Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Act 2022, which received royal assent last April. Under the legislation, marriage or civil partnership are prohibited for 16 and 17 year olds even with parental consent, the statement said. The legal punishment for arranging an underage marriage is up to seven years in prison, according to the statement. Child marriage is directly linked to domestic abuse, limited education and career prospects, as well as serious physical and mental health problems, the ministry said. The adoption of the Minimal Age Act is part of the UK's pledge to the United Nations to root out child marriage by 2030, although the document does not apply to Scotland and Northern Ireland because of the devolution of powers.
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/india-sees-increase-in-child-marriage-cases-during-pandemic-with-record-300-surge-in-karnataka-1100796779.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/18/1081559825_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98b78f473bf93a120af51af568336479.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
england raises marriage age, marriage age in uk, child abuse, child exploitation
england raises marriage age, marriage age in uk, child abuse, child exploitation
England, Wales Raise Legal Marriage Age to 18
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The legal age of marriage in England and Wales has been raised to 18, the UK Justice Ministry said on Monday.
"Vulnerable children across England and Wales will be better protected from the damaging impact of forced marriage as the legal age of marriage rises to 18 in England and Wales," the ministry said in a statement.
The new regulation went into effect on Monday as stipulated by the Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Act 2022, which received royal assent last April. Under the legislation, marriage or civil partnership are prohibited for 16 and 17 year olds even with parental consent, the statement said.
15 September 2022, 14:12 GMT
"It is now illegal and a criminal offence to exploit vulnerable children by arranging for them to marry, under any circumstances whether or not force is used" it added.
The legal punishment for arranging an underage marriage is up to seven years in prison, according to the statement.
Child marriage is directly linked to domestic abuse
, limited education and career prospects, as well as serious physical and mental health problems, the ministry said.
The adoption of the Minimal Age Act is part of the UK's pledge to the United Nations to root out child marriage by 2030, although the document does not apply to Scotland and Northern Ireland because of the devolution of powers.