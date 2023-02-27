International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230227/england-wales-raise-legal-marriage-age-to-18--1107841897.html
England, Wales Raise Legal Marriage Age to 18
England, Wales Raise Legal Marriage Age to 18
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The legal age of marriage in England and Wales has been raised to 18, the UK Justice Ministry said on Monday.
2023-02-27T12:49+0000
2023-02-27T12:49+0000
world
uk
child marriage
marriage
child abuse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/18/1081559825_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_954f7fb90264209ad5fbb9b2ff479ef3.jpg
The new regulation went into effect on Monday as stipulated by the Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Act 2022, which received royal assent last April. Under the legislation, marriage or civil partnership are prohibited for 16 and 17 year olds even with parental consent, the statement said. The legal punishment for arranging an underage marriage is up to seven years in prison, according to the statement. Child marriage is directly linked to domestic abuse, limited education and career prospects, as well as serious physical and mental health problems, the ministry said. The adoption of the Minimal Age Act is part of the UK's pledge to the United Nations to root out child marriage by 2030, although the document does not apply to Scotland and Northern Ireland because of the devolution of powers.
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/india-sees-increase-in-child-marriage-cases-during-pandemic-with-record-300-surge-in-karnataka-1100796779.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/18/1081559825_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98b78f473bf93a120af51af568336479.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
england raises marriage age, marriage age in uk, child abuse, child exploitation
england raises marriage age, marriage age in uk, child abuse, child exploitation

England, Wales Raise Legal Marriage Age to 18

12:49 GMT 27.02.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankThe bride in the wedding palace in Moscow
The bride in the wedding palace in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The legal age of marriage in England and Wales has been raised to 18, the UK Justice Ministry said on Monday.
"Vulnerable children across England and Wales will be better protected from the damaging impact of forced marriage as the legal age of marriage rises to 18 in England and Wales," the ministry said in a statement.
The new regulation went into effect on Monday as stipulated by the Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Act 2022, which received royal assent last April. Under the legislation, marriage or civil partnership are prohibited for 16 and 17 year olds even with parental consent, the statement said.
An underaged bride, right, stands with family members during her marriage at a Hindu temple (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2022
India Sees Increase in Child Marriage Cases During Pandemic, With Record 300% Surge in Karnataka
15 September 2022, 14:12 GMT
"It is now illegal and a criminal offence to exploit vulnerable children by arranging for them to marry, under any circumstances whether or not force is used" it added.
The legal punishment for arranging an underage marriage is up to seven years in prison, according to the statement.
Child marriage is directly linked to domestic abuse, limited education and career prospects, as well as serious physical and mental health problems, the ministry said.
The adoption of the Minimal Age Act is part of the UK's pledge to the United Nations to root out child marriage by 2030, although the document does not apply to Scotland and Northern Ireland because of the devolution of powers.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала