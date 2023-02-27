International
Breaking News: UK and EU Reach Deal on Northern Ireland Trade Rules
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230227/apple-paid-12mln-antitrust-fine-in-kaspersky-lab-case-1107844799.html
Apple Paid $12Mln Antitrust Fine in Kaspersky Lab Case
Apple Paid $12Mln Antitrust Fine in Kaspersky Lab Case
Tech giant Apple has paid an antitrust fine in the case with Kaspersky Lab for abuse of a dominant position in the mobile application market in the amount of 906 million rubles ($12 million), a source familiar with the case told reporters.
2023-02-27T13:59+0000
2023-02-27T13:59+0000
economy
apple
kaspersky lab
antitrust laws
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094686149_0:153:2925:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_713f1a2f04f8c150b25084e1207ffb5d.jpg
He clarified that the company could face doubling the fine if it was not paid on time. Earlier, on February 14, the Arbitration Court of the Moscow District, following two lower instances, confirmed the legality of both the decision of the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) that Apple had abused its dominant position in the mobile applications market, and the fine of $12 million imposed on it for this. The FAS, following a complaint by Kaspersky Lab, concluded that Apple had abused its dominant position in the iOS app market on two counts — obstructing parental control app developers and non-transparent rules for allowing third-party apps in the App Store. In particular, Kaspersky Lab complained to the FAS about the unreasonable, in its opinion, rejection of versions of the parental control program Kaspersky Safe Kids (KSK).
https://sputniknews.com/20221122/uk-launches-antitrust-investigation-into-apple-google-mobile-browsers-1104556594.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094686149_163:0:2763:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_dd680bd4a919f87a7873c33abcddcd29.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
apple breaks antitrust laws, apple paid fine, kaspersky sues apple, antitrust regulation, apple monopolised the market
apple breaks antitrust laws, apple paid fine, kaspersky sues apple, antitrust regulation, apple monopolised the market

Apple Paid $12Mln Antitrust Fine in Kaspersky Lab Case

13:59 GMT 27.02.2023
© AP Photo / Matthias SchraderIn this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany. Apple said late Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021, it is relaxing rules to allow some app developers such as Spotify, Netflix and digital publishers to include an outside link so users can sign up for paid subscription accounts.
In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany. Apple said late Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021, it is relaxing rules to allow some app developers such as Spotify, Netflix and digital publishers to include an outside link so users can sign up for paid subscription accounts. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2023
© AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tech giant Apple has paid an antitrust fine in the case with Kaspersky Lab for abuse of a dominant position in the mobile application market in the amount of 906 million rubles ($12 million), a source familiar with the case told reporters.
"Apple has paid an antitrust fine of 906 million rubles," the source said. "This is the case of Kaspersky Lab."
He clarified that the company could face doubling the fine if it was not paid on time.
Google logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2022
Science & Tech
UK Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Apple, Google Mobile Browsers
22 November 2022, 16:00 GMT
Earlier, on February 14, the Arbitration Court of the Moscow District, following two lower instances, confirmed the legality of both the decision of the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) that Apple had abused its dominant position in the mobile applications market, and the fine of $12 million imposed on it for this.
The FAS, following a complaint by Kaspersky Lab, concluded that Apple had abused its dominant position in the iOS app market on two counts — obstructing parental control app developers and non-transparent rules for allowing third-party apps in the App Store. In particular, Kaspersky Lab complained to the FAS about the unreasonable, in its opinion, rejection of versions of the parental control program Kaspersky Safe Kids (KSK).
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала