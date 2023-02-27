https://sputniknews.com/20230227/apple-paid-12mln-antitrust-fine-in-kaspersky-lab-case-1107844799.html

Apple Paid $12Mln Antitrust Fine in Kaspersky Lab Case

Apple Paid $12Mln Antitrust Fine in Kaspersky Lab Case

Tech giant Apple has paid an antitrust fine in the case with Kaspersky Lab for abuse of a dominant position in the mobile application market in the amount of 906 million rubles ($12 million), a source familiar with the case told reporters.

2023-02-27T13:59+0000

2023-02-27T13:59+0000

2023-02-27T13:59+0000

economy

apple

kaspersky lab

antitrust laws

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094686149_0:153:2925:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_713f1a2f04f8c150b25084e1207ffb5d.jpg

He clarified that the company could face doubling the fine if it was not paid on time. Earlier, on February 14, the Arbitration Court of the Moscow District, following two lower instances, confirmed the legality of both the decision of the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) that Apple had abused its dominant position in the mobile applications market, and the fine of $12 million imposed on it for this. The FAS, following a complaint by Kaspersky Lab, concluded that Apple had abused its dominant position in the iOS app market on two counts — obstructing parental control app developers and non-transparent rules for allowing third-party apps in the App Store. In particular, Kaspersky Lab complained to the FAS about the unreasonable, in its opinion, rejection of versions of the parental control program Kaspersky Safe Kids (KSK).

https://sputniknews.com/20221122/uk-launches-antitrust-investigation-into-apple-google-mobile-browsers-1104556594.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

apple breaks antitrust laws, apple paid fine, kaspersky sues apple, antitrust regulation, apple monopolised the market