A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Turkiye on Monday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, AFAD.
2023-02-27T10:21+0000
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Turkiye on Monday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 6.9 km in Yesilyurt, a town and district of Malatya province. According to Turkish Minister of National Education Mahmut Ozer, there are no casualties, but at least 20 people have been hospitalized. Twenty-two buildings collapsed as a result of the quake, with AFAD sending a rescue team to the area.Turkiye was hit by two powerful earthquakes on February 6, killing more than 44,000 people and destroying hundreds of thousands of homes. Almost two million people have been offered temporary shelter in and outside of the disaster zone, according to the AFAD disaster management authority.AFAD general manager Orhan Tatar said on Saturday that more than 9,500 aftershocks had been felt in the region since the initial quakes. Tremors measuring up to magnitude six on the Richter scale have been recorded every three minutes and are expected to continue for at least two years.The February 6 earthquake in Turkiye also affected neighboring Syria, where buildings collapsed, trapping thousands of people under the rubble. The Syrian Health Ministry said that the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of the country had reached 1,410 people, however the United Nations' estimates put the total number of deaths in the country at 8,500. It is unclear whether Monday's earthquake was also felt in Syria.
At Least 20 People Hospitalized as 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkiye

09:12 GMT 27.02.2023 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 27.02.2023)
Search and rescue team evacuate a body from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras on February 14, 2023, a week after an earthquake devastated parts of Turkiye and Syria leaving more than 35,000 dead and millions in dire need of aid.
Search and rescue team evacuate a body from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras on February 14, 2023, a week after an earthquake devastated parts of Turkiye and Syria leaving more than 35,000 dead and millions in dire need of aid. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / Ozan Kose
The country is still reeling from a series of devastating earthquakes earlier this month that killed tens of thousands of people, toppled buildings and trapped thousands under the rubble.
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Turkiye on Monday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).
The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 6.9 km in Yesilyurt, a town and district of Malatya province.
According to Turkish Minister of National Education Mahmut Ozer, there are no casualties, but at least 20 people have been hospitalized. Twenty-two buildings collapsed as a result of the quake, with AFAD sending a rescue team to the area.
Turkiye was hit by two powerful earthquakes on February 6, killing more than 44,000 people and destroying hundreds of thousands of homes. Almost two million people have been offered temporary shelter in and outside of the disaster zone, according to the AFAD disaster management authority.

AFAD general manager Orhan Tatar said on Saturday that more than 9,500 aftershocks had been felt in the region since the initial quakes. Tremors measuring up to magnitude six on the Richter scale have been recorded every three minutes and are expected to continue for at least two years.
The February 6 earthquake in Turkiye also affected neighboring Syria, where buildings collapsed, trapping thousands of people under the rubble. The Syrian Health Ministry said that the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of the country had reached 1,410 people, however the United Nations’ estimates put the total number of deaths in the country at 8,500. It is unclear whether Monday's earthquake was also felt in Syria.
