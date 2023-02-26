https://sputniknews.com/20230226/west-forced-countries-to-support-unga-resolution-against-russia---mission-to-un-1107809680.html

West Forced Countries to Support UNGA Resolution Against Russia - Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The West pressured countries when voting on the anti-Russia resolution at the UN General Assembly earlier this week and almost 30... 26.02.2023, Sputnik International

On Thursday, the UNGA adopted a resolution calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. Polyanskiy said that "almost forty minutes before the lunch break, the meeting was suddenly interrupted and continued after two hours," and during this break, "almost 30 pairs of hands were twisted. According to Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, it was the President of the UNGA, Hungarian diplomat Csaba Korosi, who suggested taking a break that enabled Western countries to pressure the developing states.

