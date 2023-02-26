https://sputniknews.com/20230226/west-forced-countries-to-support-unga-resolution-against-russia---mission-to-un-1107809680.html
West Forced Countries to Support UNGA Resolution Against Russia - Mission to UN
2023-02-26T01:43+0000
2023-02-26T01:43+0000
2023-02-26T01:43+0000
world
the united nations (un)
un general assembly
russia
hungary
dmitry polyanskiy
On Thursday, the UNGA adopted a resolution calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. Polyanskiy said that "almost forty minutes before the lunch break, the meeting was suddenly interrupted and continued after two hours," and during this break, "almost 30 pairs of hands were twisted. According to Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, it was the President of the UNGA, Hungarian diplomat Csaba Korosi, who suggested taking a break that enabled Western countries to pressure the developing states.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The West pressured countries when voting on the anti-Russia resolution at the UN General Assembly earlier this week and almost 30 states were forced to support it, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.
On Thursday, the UNGA adopted a resolution calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.
"Methods to achieve the results are again 'cowboy', UN colleagues from developing countries raced each other complaining to us about Westerners… asking us not to be offended," Polyanskiy wrote on Telegram.
Polyanskiy said that "almost forty minutes before the lunch break, the meeting was suddenly interrupted and continued after two hours," and during this break, "almost 30 pairs of hands were twisted.
According to Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, it was the President of the UNGA, Hungarian diplomat Csaba Korosi, who suggested taking a break that enabled Western countries to pressure the developing states.