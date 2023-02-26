https://sputniknews.com/20230226/video-heckler-asks-pelosi-for-stock-tips-quizzes-her-on-aid-for-ukraine-1107818845.html

Netizens Amused as Pelosi Gets Heckled Over 'Stock Trading', Aid to Ukraine

Netizens Amused as Pelosi Gets Heckled Over 'Stock Trading', Aid to Ukraine

Many social media users seemed rather amused by the man's questions to Pelosi and did not seem too thrilled by her reaction.

2023-02-26T12:45+0000

2023-02-26T12:45+0000

2023-02-26T13:12+0000

viral

nancy pelosi

homelessness

ukraine

aid

questions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099461777_0:0:3090:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_e221d93365b44aef6b1c800d3e50e50a.jpg

There seems to be no rest for the weary former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she was confronted in public by a man seeking answers about certain aspects of US politics.In a video that emerged on Twitter this week, Pelosi can be seen sitting at a table at some venue (located in San Francisco, according to the description) when a bystander approaches her and starts asking her questions while filming the encounter. As he was being led out, the man also tried asking Pelosi for some stock trading tips – likely a reference to insider trading allegations against the Pelosi family – and whether her son is involved with Hunter Biden.Pelosi herself, however, did not seem eager to engage in conversation or provide any meaningful answers.Many social media users seemed to approve of the man’s actions, with one person who shared the video online writing in the caption: "Give this man a Nobel Peace Prize for trying to stop WW3." Some mocked Pelosi over the attitude she displayed in the video and even expressed hope to see her in "Gitmo", with one netizen even branding her a "despot Nazi hag."

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

nancy pelosi, pelosi insider stock trading