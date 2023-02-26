International
Netizens Amused as Pelosi Gets Heckled Over 'Stock Trading', Aid to Ukraine
Netizens Amused as Pelosi Gets Heckled Over 'Stock Trading', Aid to Ukraine
Many social media users seemed rather amused by the man's questions to Pelosi and did not seem too thrilled by her reaction.
There seems to be no rest for the weary former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she was confronted in public by a man seeking answers about certain aspects of US politics.In a video that emerged on Twitter this week, Pelosi can be seen sitting at a table at some venue (located in San Francisco, according to the description) when a bystander approaches her and starts asking her questions while filming the encounter. As he was being led out, the man also tried asking Pelosi for some stock trading tips – likely a reference to insider trading allegations against the Pelosi family – and whether her son is involved with Hunter Biden.Pelosi herself, however, did not seem eager to engage in conversation or provide any meaningful answers.Many social media users seemed to approve of the man's actions, with one person who shared the video online writing in the caption: "Give this man a Nobel Peace Prize for trying to stop WW3." Some mocked Pelosi over the attitude she displayed in the video and even expressed hope to see her in "Gitmo", with one netizen even branding her a "despot Nazi hag."
Netizens Amused as Pelosi Gets Heckled Over 'Stock Trading', Aid to Ukraine

12:45 GMT 26.02.2023
Andrei Dergalin
Many social media users seemed rather amused by the man's questions to Pelosi and did not seem too thrilled by her reaction.
There seems to be no rest for the weary former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she was confronted in public by a man seeking answers about certain aspects of US politics.
In a video that emerged on Twitter this week, Pelosi can be seen sitting at a table at some venue (located in San Francisco, according to the description) when a bystander approaches her and starts asking her questions while filming the encounter.
“Can you tell us why we have over 150 billion dollars going to Ukraine, we have homeless on the streets in your own city?” the man asked before promptly being ushered out.
As he was being led out, the man also tried asking Pelosi for some stock trading tips – likely a reference to insider trading allegations against the Pelosi family – and whether her son is involved with Hunter Biden.
Pelosi herself, however, did not seem eager to engage in conversation or provide any meaningful answers.
Many social media users seemed to approve of the man’s actions, with one person who shared the video online writing in the caption: "Give this man a Nobel Peace Prize for trying to stop WW3."
Some mocked Pelosi over the attitude she displayed in the video and even expressed hope to see her in "Gitmo", with one netizen even branding her a "despot Nazi hag."
