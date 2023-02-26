Netizens Amused as Pelosi Gets Heckled Over 'Stock Trading', Aid to Ukraine
12:45 GMT 26.02.2023 (Updated: 13:12 GMT 26.02.2023)
© AP Photo / Mariam ZuhaibHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, August 10 , 2022, in Washington.
© AP Photo / Mariam Zuhaib
Subscribe
Many social media users seemed rather amused by the man's questions to Pelosi and did not seem too thrilled by her reaction.
There seems to be no rest for the weary former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she was confronted in public by a man seeking answers about certain aspects of US politics.
In a video that emerged on Twitter this week, Pelosi can be seen sitting at a table at some venue (located in San Francisco, according to the description) when a bystander approaches her and starts asking her questions while filming the encounter.
“Can you tell us why we have over 150 billion dollars going to Ukraine, we have homeless on the streets in your own city?” the man asked before promptly being ushered out.
As he was being led out, the man also tried asking Pelosi for some stock trading tips – likely a reference to insider trading allegations against the Pelosi family – and whether her son is involved with Hunter Biden.
Brave man asks Nancy Pelosi why America is sending billions to Ukraine while homeless sleep on the streets in her district— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 26, 2023
Give this man a Nobel Peace Prize for trying to stop WW3
pic.twitter.com/2nShoVCVC6
Pelosi herself, however, did not seem eager to engage in conversation or provide any meaningful answers.
Many social media users seemed to approve of the man’s actions, with one person who shared the video online writing in the caption: "Give this man a Nobel Peace Prize for trying to stop WW3."
Some mocked Pelosi over the attitude she displayed in the video and even expressed hope to see her in "Gitmo", with one netizen even branding her a "despot Nazi hag."