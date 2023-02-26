International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230226/us-bans-export-of-smartphones-valued-at-over-300-to-russia-belarus-1107809493.html
US Bans Export of Smartphones Valued at Over $300 to Russia, Belarus
US Bans Export of Smartphones Valued at Over $300 to Russia, Belarus
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is prohibiting the export of smartphones and other electrical goods worth more than $300 to Russia and Belarus... 26.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-26T01:35+0000
2023-02-26T01:35+0000
world
sanctions
us sanctions
smart phone
russia
belarus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100588266_0:171:3072:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_30bad2dc0adb18516f3b62e8d841ea30.jpg
The rule, to be published by the US Department of Commerce on Monday, revises the so-called "luxury goods' sanctions" list. The revised sanctions list now includes "smartphones, valued at $300 per unit wholesale price in the US," according to the new rule. The sanctions list also includes TVs, printers, sound recorders, grillers, vacuum cleaners, electronic calculators, keyboards, air coolers, fire alarms and other devices with the same value.
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100588266_11:0:2742:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_338c1d2db17e4f7d0f3597f0d17f29e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sanctions, us sanctions, smart phone, russia, belarus
sanctions, us sanctions, smart phone, russia, belarus

US Bans Export of Smartphones Valued at Over $300 to Russia, Belarus

01:35 GMT 26.02.2023
© AP Photo / Jeff ChiuNew iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022
New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2023
© AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is prohibiting the export of smartphones and other electrical goods worth more than $300 to Russia and Belarus, according to a new rule by the Industry and Security Bureau.
The rule, to be published by the US Department of Commerce on Monday, revises the so-called "luxury goods' sanctions" list.
"In response to the Russian Federation's (Russia's) ongoing aggression against Ukraine, as substantially enabled by Belarus, the Department of Commerce is expanding and strengthening the existing sanctions against Russia and Belarus, including the scope of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR)'s Russian and Belarusian industry sector sanctions and `luxury goods' sanctions. This rule also refines existing export controls on Russia and Belarus," the document says.
The revised sanctions list now includes "smartphones, valued at $300 per unit wholesale price in the US," according to the new rule.
The sanctions list also includes TVs, printers, sound recorders, grillers, vacuum cleaners, electronic calculators, keyboards, air coolers, fire alarms and other devices with the same value.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала