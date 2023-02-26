https://sputniknews.com/20230226/us-bans-export-of-smartphones-valued-at-over-300-to-russia-belarus-1107809493.html

US Bans Export of Smartphones Valued at Over $300 to Russia, Belarus

US Bans Export of Smartphones Valued at Over $300 to Russia, Belarus

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is prohibiting the export of smartphones and other electrical goods worth more than $300 to Russia and Belarus

The rule, to be published by the US Department of Commerce on Monday, revises the so-called "luxury goods' sanctions" list. The revised sanctions list now includes "smartphones, valued at $300 per unit wholesale price in the US," according to the new rule. The sanctions list also includes TVs, printers, sound recorders, grillers, vacuum cleaners, electronic calculators, keyboards, air coolers, fire alarms and other devices with the same value.

