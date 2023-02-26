International
Syria's Assad Hosts Delegation of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union
Syria's Assad Hosts Delegation of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union
Syrian President Bashar Assad has received in Damascus a delegation of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, which aimed, among other things, to reaffirm support for Syria and its people following deadly earthquakes, the Syrian leader's office said Sunday.
"President Assad received a delegation of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union attending the union's conference, which wrapped up its activities yesterday in Baghdad," the statement read. The delegation that arrived in Damascus included speakers from the parliaments of Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Palestine, Libya and Egypt, the office said, adding that representatives from Lebanon and Oman also attended the meeting with Assad. On Saturday, the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union held a conference in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, which resulted in a decision to visit Syria. Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkey on February 6 and were followed by thousands of aftershocks. The combined death toll exceeded 50,000, as of Sunday. The Syrian government estimated more than 1,500 earthquake-related deaths in territories under its control, while the United Nations put the toll at 8,500 in all of Syria.
Syria's Assad Hosts Delegation of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union

16:09 GMT 26.02.2023
Syrian President Bashar Assad
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Syrian President Bashar Assad has received in Damascus a delegation of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, which aimed, among other things, to reaffirm support for Syria and its people following deadly earthquakes, the Syrian leader's office said Sunday.
"President Assad received a delegation of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union attending the union's conference, which wrapped up its activities yesterday in Baghdad," the statement read.
The delegation that arrived in Damascus included speakers from the parliaments of Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Palestine, Libya and Egypt, the office said, adding that representatives from Lebanon and Oman also attended the meeting with Assad.
On Saturday, the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union held a conference in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, which resulted in a decision to visit Syria.
Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkey on February 6 and were followed by thousands of aftershocks. The combined death toll exceeded 50,000, as of Sunday. The Syrian government estimated more than 1,500 earthquake-related deaths in territories under its control, while the United Nations put the toll at 8,500 in all of Syria.
