СIA Boss Admits Kiev Gets US Intel 'Throughout the Course' of Russian Special Op

It was earlier reported that Kiev secretly received "real-time battlefield" intelligence information from the Biden administration that helped the Ukrainian military target high-ranking Russian officers.

The US’ Central Intelligence Agency has provided the Kiev regime with intelligence "throughout the course" of the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine, CIA Director Bill Burns has admitted in an interview with a US media outlet.The remarks follow local media reporting that Burns held a secret meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev in January to brief him on US intelligence that possibly forecasts Russia's next plans pertaining to its special operation.This was preceded by an independent investigative outlet claiming that a private US spy firm applies illegal technology to track over a billion people across the world, using a British intelligence cutout extensively linked to NATO’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine to funnel the data to the UK military.The report came after a US newspaper cited unnamed "senior US officials" as saying that Washington gave Kiev intelligence about Russian units that has allowed Ukrainian forces "to target and kill […] the Russian generals who have died in action" during Moscow’s special operation in Ukraine. The Pentagon rejected the claims. The sources argued that "the targeting help is part of a classified effort by the Biden administration to provide real-time battlefield intelligence to Ukraine." The intelligence sharing, in turn, is part of "a stepped-up flow in US assistance that includes heavier weapons and tens of billions in aid," according to the insiders. The US and its allies boosted their military assistance to Kiev shortly after the beginning of the Russian special operation. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such assistance, which is currently worth over $100 billion, would add to further prolonging the Ukrainian conflict. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, condemned what he described as NATO’s "proxy war" with Russia, adding that this war is already "almost real" rather than a hybrid one. Moscow also accuses NATO of direct involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, something the alliance denies.

