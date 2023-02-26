https://sputniknews.com/20230226/russias-medvedev-says-destruction-of-soviet-union-powers-wests-delusional-beliefs-1107828270.html

Russia’s Medvedev Says Destruction of Soviet Union Powers West’s Delusional Beliefs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev says that the collective West retains the illusion that, having destroyed the... 26.02.2023, Sputnik International

Medvedev wrote in an article for the Russian Izvestia newspaper that the insane hysteria of the West and an obsessive desire to tear Russia to pieces have led to the special operation in Ukraine. At the same time, Medvedev pointed out that history demonstrates that "any collapsed empire buries half of the world under its rubble, or even more." On the subject of if Russia were to be confronted directly by the West, Medvedev had a grave warning."Western countries with their satellites are only 15% of the population of the planet. There are many more of us, and we are much stronger. The calm power of our great country and the authority of its partners are the key to preserving the future for our entire World," Medvedev added.

