Russia’s Medvedev Says Destruction of Soviet Union Powers West’s Delusional Beliefs
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev says that the collective West retains the illusion that, having destroyed the Soviet Union without firing a shot, they will be able to bury present-day Russia without any problems for themselves, but these are dangerous delusions.
Medvedev wrote in an article for the Russian Izvestia newspaper that the insane hysteria of the West and an obsessive desire to tear Russia to pieces have led to the special operation in Ukraine. At the same time, Medvedev pointed out that history demonstrates that "any collapsed empire buries half of the world under its rubble, or even more."
"It seems that those who first destroyed the USSR and are now trying to destroy the Russian Federation do not want to comprehend this. They have delusional illusions that, having sent the Soviet Union to the other world without a single shot, they will be able to bury present-day Russia without significant problems for themselves, throwing the lives of thousands of people involved in the conflict into the furnace. These are extremely dangerous misconceptions. It will not work like it did with the USSR," Medvedev warned.
On the subject of if Russia were to be confronted directly by the West, Medvedev had a grave warning.
"If the question of the existence of Russia itself is seriously raised, it will not be decided on the Ukrainian front, but together with the question of the further existence of the entire human civilization. And there should be no ambiguity here. We don't need a world without Russia," Medvedev wrote.
"Western countries with their satellites are only 15% of the population of the planet. There are many more of us, and we are much stronger. The calm power of our great country and the authority of its partners are the key to preserving the future for our entire World," Medvedev added.