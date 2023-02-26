https://sputniknews.com/20230226/putin-says-russia-has-to-return-to-discussing-nuclear-potential-of-uk-and-france-1107812774.html

Putin Says Russia Has to Return to Discussing Nuclear Potential of UK and France

Putin Says Russia Has to Return to Discussing Nuclear Potential of UK and France

Putin recently announced that Russia is suspending its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, not withdrawing from it. 26.02.2023, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow has to return to discussing the issue of the nuclear potential of the UK and France, because NATO showed that it is a military bloc, rather than a political one.According to him, Russia has to take into consideration not only the nuclear potential of the US but that of all other NATO countries since the alliance views Russia’s strategic defeat as its top goal.On NATO's Participation in New START DiscussionsHe also stressed that Russia does not oppose NATO countries’ participation in the discussion on the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).The remarks come after Putin announced duirng his address to the Federal Assembly on Monday that Russia suspends its participation in the New START, but that it does not withdraws from the treaty. The Russian president cited Washington’s efforts to “inflict a strategic defeat” on Moscow and help Ukraine launch drone attacks against Russia’s strategic deterrent while “absurdly” calling for more nuclear inspections.Under the New START, Moscow and Washington have been required to reduce their nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 missiles, 800 launchers and 1,550 deployed warheads.On US Military Inspections of Russian Nuclear Facilities He also said that he could not imagine the US military inspecting Russian nuclear facilities while it continued to support the Kiev regime. The President recalled that the NATO countries, albeit indirectly, are accomplices in the crimes of the Kiev regime, which, among other things, is shelling residential areas in Donbass. On What Russia Should Do After Its Suspension of Participation in New STARTWhen asked what the US should understand from Russia’s suspension of its participation in the New START treaty, Putin underscored that this is not the point. On West's Plan to Break Up Russia Separately, Putin warned that if the West's plan to break up Russia is implemented, the Russian people would most likely cease to exist as ethnos. "If we follow this path, I think that the fate of many peoples of Russia, and above all, Russian people, can change dramatically. I don’t even know if such an ethnic group as the Russian people can survive in their current form," he said, adding that the Western plan is “written on a piece of paper."

