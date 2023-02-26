https://sputniknews.com/20230226/mickey-mouse-voice-and-sore-throat-east-palestine-residents-complain-about-chemical-effects-1107808875.html

'Mickey Mouse’ Voice and Sore Throat', East Palestine Residents Complain About Chemical Effects

Norfolk Southern has given about $8 million in aid to the East Palestine, including somewhat controversial $1000 checks paid to residents directly. But infuriated residents say is not enough, slamming US authorities and politicians for neglecting the consequences of toxic train derailment.

Despite evacuation orders being lifted on February 8, many locals say that town’s streams still have contamination sights and people are having unexplained rashes, sore throats and other major health issues after coming back to their homes.Locals are dissatisfied with the US authorities' handling of the East Palestine train derailment and subsequent chemical explosion. Biden recently ordered officials to conduct house-to-house visits but many are desperate for aid now. House Republicans opened an investigation into the derailment and have slammed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for a possible "delayed response."Meanwhile, East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway criticized President Biden for heading to Ukraine instead of the scene of the toxic train derailment, calling it "the biggest slap in the face", residents themselves have started to form a grass-root campaigns demanding that their plight be taken seriously.One of those residents, 46-year-old Jami Cozza, is a lifelong East Palestinian with 47 close relatives in the area. Many of them are facing health issues from the chemical fire and have been highly disturbed with the response by the local and federal government, and Norfolk Southern.For example – Cozza’s 91-year-old widowed grandmother tried to clean the chemicals off the furniture in the house she’s lived in for 56 years. But she failed and had to move to a hotel just to sleep at night.One of the biggest questions is whether Norfolk Southern’s decision to burn the chemicals via "controlled explosion" was the correct one — or if it was just the cheapest one.A suit filed on behalf of East Palestine’s residents states that Norfolk Southern went rogue with its decision to explode deadly vinyl chloride train cars three days after the derailment, resulting into poisoning the town and nearby region. According to the suit about 500,000 kgs of toxic vinyl chloride were spilled and burned, thus contaminating soil and water sources.An independent analysis by Texas A&M University of Environmental Protection Agency data, backs the suit. It found nine air pollutants at levels that could lead to long-term health concerns in and around East Palestine, despite previous federal statements on the air being safe.A spokesman for Norfolk Southern said it had to take action in the form of a controlled burn to avoid a potential "catastrophic failure of the cars" due to failure of pressure relief devices in one train cars, adding that the company conducted talks with various experts. The National Safety Transportation Board report backs up Norfolk Southern’s.But many deemed company’s actions to be inadequate.Moreover, it is noted that because of Ohio's decision to waive punitive damages, the maximum amount Norfolk Southern will be able to pay is just $350,000. It was also noted that company repaired the tracks, put new gravel and began running trains one day after the explosion without remediating the soil.Cozza also draws attention to the fact that the $1,000 paychecks were given only after residents had signed papers, stating they would not ask for more."We’re not going to shut up," she said. "We’re not weak but we need support. We’re here for the long run. Trump came here and then he was gone. What’s he going to do for us, really? We’re going to do it ourselves and we’re organizing from the ground up."

