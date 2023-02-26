International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: NATO Indirect Partner in Kiev's Crimes Against People of Donbass, Putin Says
LIVE UPDATES: NATO Indirect Partner in Kiev's Crimes Against People of Donbass, Putin Says
A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the plea of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
LIVE UPDATES: NATO Indirect Partner in Kiev's Crimes Against People of Donbass, Putin Says

08:40 GMT 26.02.2023
A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the plea of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
After Russia's operation "to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine" began, the United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Kiev. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Ukraine, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.
Check out Sputnik's live updates for more.
08:44 GMT 26.02.2023
Putin Says Russia Has to Return to Discussing Nuclear Potential of UK and France
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers speech to Federal Assembly, 21 February, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2023
World
Putin Says Russia Has to Return to Discussing Nuclear Potential of UK and France
07:20 GMT
08:40 GMT 26.02.2023
Musk Says Ukraine 'Indeed' Witnessed Coup d'Etat in 2014
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on March 14, 2019, Hawthorne, California and the Twitter logo outside their headquarters in San Francisco, California, on October 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2023
World
Musk Says Ukraine 'Indeed' Witnessed Coup d'Etat in 2014
06:02 GMT
08:40 GMT 26.02.2023
Zelensky Reportedly Plans to Send His Weapons Wishlist to Washington
Volodymyr Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Zelensky Reportedly Plans to Send His Weapons Wishlist to Washington
06:38 GMT
