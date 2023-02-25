https://sputniknews.com/20230225/where-the-movement-for-peace-in-ukraine-goes-from-here-1107783445.html

Where the Movement for Peace in Ukraine Goes From Here

Where the Movement for Peace in Ukraine Goes From Here

25.02.2023

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Greg Mello, Executive Director of the Los Alamos Study Group in Albuquerque, New Mexico to discuss Russia’s suspension of its participation in the New START nuclear weapons treaty and what it means for nuclear tension between the US and Russia, how US policy pushed Russia into this decision, and the danger posed by nuclear escalation driven by US policy choices through the last few decades.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Ross, the senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China and author of the book, “China's Great Road: Lessons for Marxist Theory and Socialist Practices” to discuss a report that the US will be increasing its troop presence in Taiwan and how it fits into the US drive toward war in China, the role of the UK in supporting this saber rattling in Taiwan and how the UK serves US imperial interests broadly, and how this continues the trend of western Europe putting itself in more dire economic situations for the sake of the US war drive.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss efforts to ban Russian and Belarussian athletes from the 2024 Olympics and the blatant hypocrisy of these calls when considering the US record around the world, the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury set to take place in Saudi Arabia and how it plays into the Saudi public relations campaign, and the double standard between criticizing countries like Iran while engaging in the sportswashing campaign of the Saudi government.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Becker, host of the Socialist Program to discuss the anniversary of the beginning of Russia’s special military occupation in Ukraine and why the conflict in Ukraine is much older than one year, a new document from China’s foreign ministry documenting the US’ abuse of its hegemony around the world, and why a movement for peace in Ukraine must be a principled anti-imperialist and anti-racist movement.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

