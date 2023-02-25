International
US Libertarian Party Demands Immediate Withdrawal of 'All' American Aid to Ukraine
US Libertarian Party Demands Immediate Withdrawal of ‘All’ American Aid to Ukraine
The US had committed more than $100 billion worth of security and military assistance to Kiev since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
The US Libertarian Party has signaled support for a GOP resolution demanding that the Biden administration stop providing financial and military assistance to Ukraine.This comes after US President Joe Biden announced half a billion dollars of additional assistance to Ukraine, including the delivery of "artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars,” during his surprise visit to Kiev on Monday.The announcement followed a spate of recently-published polls revealing that Americans' support for Washington providing weaponry and economic aid to Kiev – which is already worth over $100 billion - continues to wane.The Ukraine Fatigue resolution was introduced by Republican Matt Gaetz earlier in February, a document that, in particular, reads, “the United States must end its military and financial aid to Ukraine,” urging “all combatants to reach a peace agreement.”Western countries ramped up their military aid to Kiev following the beginning of the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly warned the US and its allies that by sending weapons to Kiev, they are prolonging the conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that NATO countries “play with fire" by supplying weapons to Kiev, and that any convoy of arms for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.
US Libertarian Party Demands Immediate Withdrawal of ‘All’ American Aid to Ukraine

14:07 GMT 25.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / GENYA SAVILOV Ukrainian servisemen ride atop of an APC's with Javelin anti-tank missiles during a military parade in Kiev on August 24, 2018 to celebrate the Independence Day, 27 years since Ukraine gained independence from the Soviet Union
Ukrainian servisemen ride atop of an APC's with Javelin anti-tank missiles during a military parade in Kiev on August 24, 2018 to celebrate the Independence Day, 27 years since Ukraine gained independence from the Soviet Union - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / GENYA SAVILOV
Oleg Burunov
The US had committed more than $100 billion worth of security and military assistance to Kiev since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
The US Libertarian Party has signaled support for a GOP resolution demanding that the Biden administration stop providing financial and military assistance to Ukraine.
“We support the recently introduced Ukraine Fatigue Bill. All aid to Ukraine must be withdrawn now. This entanglement risks nuclear war, and $100 billion in expenditures is already far more than we can bear,” the party tweeted on Saturday.
This comes after US President Joe Biden announced half a billion dollars of additional assistance to Ukraine, including the delivery of "artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars,” during his surprise visit to Kiev on Monday.
The announcement followed a spate of recently-published polls revealing that Americans' support for Washington providing weaponry and economic aid to Kiev – which is already worth over $100 billion - continues to wane.
The Ukraine Fatigue resolution was introduced by Republican Matt Gaetz earlier in February, a document that, in particular, reads, “the United States must end its military and financial aid to Ukraine,” urging “all combatants to reach a peace agreement.”
“President Joe Biden must have forgotten his prediction from March 2022, suggesting that arming Ukraine with military equipment will escalate the conflict to ‘World War III.’ America is in a state of managed decline, and it will exacerbate if we continue to hemorrhage taxpayer dollars toward a foreign war. We must suspend all foreign aid for the War in Ukraine and demand that all combatants in this conflict reach a peace agreement immediately,” according to the document.
Western countries ramped up their military aid to Kiev following the beginning of the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly warned the US and its allies that by sending weapons to Kiev, they are prolonging the conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that NATO countries “play with fire" by supplying weapons to Kiev, and that any convoy of arms for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.
