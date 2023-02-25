https://sputniknews.com/20230225/us-libertarian-party-demands-immediate-withdrawal-of-all-american-aid-to-ukraine-1107798882.html

US Libertarian Party Demands Immediate Withdrawal of ‘All’ American Aid to Ukraine

The US had committed more than $100 billion worth of security and military assistance to Kiev since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

The US Libertarian Party has signaled support for a GOP resolution demanding that the Biden administration stop providing financial and military assistance to Ukraine.This comes after US President Joe Biden announced half a billion dollars of additional assistance to Ukraine, including the delivery of "artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars,” during his surprise visit to Kiev on Monday.The announcement followed a spate of recently-published polls revealing that Americans' support for Washington providing weaponry and economic aid to Kiev – which is already worth over $100 billion - continues to wane.The Ukraine Fatigue resolution was introduced by Republican Matt Gaetz earlier in February, a document that, in particular, reads, “the United States must end its military and financial aid to Ukraine,” urging “all combatants to reach a peace agreement.”Western countries ramped up their military aid to Kiev following the beginning of the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly warned the US and its allies that by sending weapons to Kiev, they are prolonging the conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that NATO countries “play with fire" by supplying weapons to Kiev, and that any convoy of arms for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.

