UPDATES: US Military Aid to Ukraine to Reach $50Bln Soon, Russia's Security Council Deputy Head Says

A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
After Russia's operation "to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine" began, the United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Kiev. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Ukraine, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.
Check out Sputnik's live updates for more.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
10:14 GMT 25.02.2023
New EU Sanctions Against Russia Target 121 Individuals, Legal Entities
The new EU package of sanctions against Russia includes export bans and restrictions targeting 121 individuals and legal entities, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday.
"We therefore welcome the EU's 10th #sanctions package, which includes export bans and listings of 121 entities and individuals," Hoekstra tweeted.
The sanctions package also targets arms manufacturers and "facilitators of sanctions evasion."
10:07 GMT 25.02.2023
Military Aid & China's Peace Plan: POTUS Breaks Down US Intentions on Ukraine Conflict