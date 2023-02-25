International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
UPDATES: US Military Aid to Ukraine to Reach $50Bln Soon, Russia's Security Council Deputy Head Says
UPDATES: US Military Aid to Ukraine to Reach $50Bln Soon, Russia's Security Council Deputy Head Says
A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to... 25.02.2023, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
us
nato
european union (eu)
sanctions
russia
ukraine
M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)

UPDATES: US Military Aid to Ukraine to Reach $50Bln Soon, Russia's Security Council Deputy Head Says

10:06 GMT 25.02.2023 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 25.02.2023)
Being updated
A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
After Russia's operation "to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine" began, the United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Kiev. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Ukraine, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.
Check out Sputnik's live updates for more.
10:14 GMT 25.02.2023
New EU Sanctions Against Russia Target 121 Individuals, Legal Entities
The new EU package of sanctions against Russia includes export bans and restrictions targeting 121 individuals and legal entities, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday.
"We therefore welcome the EU's 10th #sanctions package, which includes export bans and listings of 121 entities and individuals," Hoekstra tweeted.
The sanctions package also targets arms manufacturers and "facilitators of sanctions evasion."
10:07 GMT 25.02.2023
Military Aid & China's Peace Plan: POTUS Breaks Down US Intentions on Ukraine Conflict
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2023
World
Military Aid & China's Peace Plan: POTUS Breaks Down US Intentions on Ukraine Conflict
05:11 GMT
10:06 GMT 25.02.2023
After 'Hellish' Ukrainian Rule, Kherson Refugees Find New Life in Russia
Evacuated residents of Kherson getting off a bus at Jankoi, Crimea, October 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2023
Russia
After 'Hellish' Ukrainian Rule, Kherson Refugees Find New Life in Russia
09:00 GMT
10:05 GMT 25.02.2023
Russia's Security Council Deputy Head: US Military Aid to Ukraine to Reach $50Bln Soon
Ukrainian servicemen walk in front of armoured cars at Kiev airport on March 25, 2015 during a welcoming ceremony of the first US plane delivery of non-lethal aid, including 10 Humvee vehicles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Security Council Deputy Head: US Military Aid to Ukraine to Reach $50Bln Soon
09:39 GMT
