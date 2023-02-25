https://sputniknews.com/20230225/shallow-53-magnitude-quake-hits-central-turkey-afad-says-1107799318.html

Shallow 5.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Central Turkiye

A shallow 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck the province of Nigde in central Turkiye on Saturday afternoon, causing no apparent damage, the head of the Turkish disaster management authority AFAD said.

The quake occurred at the depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) in Bor, a town with some 60,000 residents. The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said it happened 40 kilometers south of Aksaray, a city with a population of over 150,000. The mayor of Bor was quoted as saying by Turkish broadcaster that no notable damage had been immediately reported, besides small cracks in the asphalt. A devastating 7.8-magnitude quake followed by thousands of aftershocks rocked Turkiye on February 6, killing more than 44,000 and displacing hundreds of thousands. The death toll in neighboring Syria exceeds 1,500, according to official figures.

