https://sputniknews.com/20230225/russia-plans-to-increase-foreign-trade-with-latin-america-asia-and-africa-1107786370.html

Russia Plans to Increase Foreign Trade With Latin America, Asia and Africa

Russia Plans to Increase Foreign Trade With Latin America, Asia and Africa

Russia plans to boost foreign trade with Latin America, Asia and Africa, as Western countries continue their sanctions pressure, Russian Ambassador to Paraguay Alexander Pisarev said.

2023-02-25T01:29+0000

2023-02-25T01:29+0000

2023-02-25T01:29+0000

economy

alexander pisarev

sanctions

trade

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1b/1083011423_0:144:3129:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_66552bf15109db583e25f7b3070823f6.jpg

Western attempts to "suffocate" the Russian economy using sanctions have failed, Pisarev said in an article for the Paraguayan newspaper.Pisarev said that a year ago, 60% of Russian foreign trade was with the countries of the "collective West," and 40% - with the rest of the world."Now, 35% [of Russia’s foreign trade is] with the West and 65% - with the countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America, and this figure will grow," Pisarev said.Russia has been able to largely withstand the sanctions pressure that the US, the EU and their allies have been piling on it since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in February, 2022. The UN estimated in its January World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) report that the Russian economy contracted by just around 3% last year (versus the projected 15%).Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of containing and weakening Moscow is part of the West's long-term strategy, while sanctions have instead hit the entire global economy and worsened the lives of millions of people.

https://sputniknews.com/20220418/russia-withstood-unprecedented-sanctions-pressure-from-west---putin-1094858060.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian foreign trade with latin america asia africa, sanctions on russia, how does russia deal with sanctions, what effect do sanctions have on russian economy