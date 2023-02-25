https://sputniknews.com/20230225/rossiya-segodnya-chief-calls-eu-sanctions-an-act-of-self-destruction-1107808438.html
Rossiya Segodnya Chief Calls EU Sanctions An Act of Self-Destruction
Rossiya Segodnya Chief Calls EU Sanctions An Act of Self-Destruction
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dmitry Kiselev, chief editor of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which was blacklisted on Saturday in a new EU sanctions package against... 25.02.2023, Sputnik International
"The United States has not yet announced sanctions against our media group and is pushing Europe forward. It is another step toward self-destruction made by Europe and it benefits no one," he said. The European Union accused Rossiya Segodnya of "disseminating false information" about the conflict in Ukraine and the spillover effect of Western sanctions imposed on Russia on poorer countries. It also added the company's executive director, Kirill Vyshinsky, to its blacklist.
Rossiya Segodnya Chief Calls EU Sanctions An Act of Self-Destruction
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dmitry Kiselev, chief editor of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which was blacklisted on Saturday in a new EU sanctions package against Russia, said the United States was nudging the European Union to commit self-sabotage by targeting media.
"The United States has not yet announced sanctions against our media group and is pushing Europe forward. It is another step toward self-destruction made by Europe and it benefits no one," he said.
The European Union accused Rossiya Segodnya of "disseminating false information" about the conflict in Ukraine and the spillover effect of Western sanctions imposed on Russia on poorer countries. It also added the company’s executive director, Kirill Vyshinsky, to its blacklist.
Vyshinsky says he was unfazed by the sanctions. "I took it calmly and feel indifferent. It did not elicit any strong or not-so-strong emotion," he told Sputnik. "It was clear that after Ukraine came up with a long list the European Union was sure to follow with a sanctions list of its own," he added.
Timur Shafir, senior official at the Russian Union of Journalists, said the EU's newest round of sanctions was an attempt to limit Europe’s access to information from Russia.