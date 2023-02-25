https://sputniknews.com/20230225/rossiya-segodnya-chief-calls-eu-sanctions-an-act-of-self-destruction-1107808438.html

Rossiya Segodnya Chief Calls EU Sanctions An Act of Self-Destruction

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dmitry Kiselev, chief editor of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which was blacklisted on Saturday in a new EU sanctions package against...

"The United States has not yet announced sanctions against our media group and is pushing Europe forward. It is another step toward self-destruction made by Europe and it benefits no one," he said. The European Union accused Rossiya Segodnya of "disseminating false information" about the conflict in Ukraine and the spillover effect of Western sanctions imposed on Russia on poorer countries. It also added the company’s executive director, Kirill Vyshinsky, to its blacklist.Timur Shafir, senior official at the Russian Union of Journalists, said the EU's newest round of sanctions was an attempt to limit Europe’s access to information from Russia.

