'New Level Harassment': Alex Jones Claims DOJ Wants to Give His Cat to Sandy Hook Families

Infowars host Alex Jones claimed that the US Department of Justice is trying to tries to take his cat as payment for part of the Sandy Hook shooting victims' families lawsuit, US media reports.

Infowars host Alex Jones has claimed the US Department of Justice is trying to take his cat as payment for the settlement stemming from the lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook shooting victims' families. According to Jones, the DOJ have suggested he is using cat to hid money, US media reports.In a video shared by attorney Ron Filipkowski on Friday, Jones is seen holding a large Ragdoll cat while he talks about a nearly three-hour meeting that focused on his company's bankruptcy proceedings and the payout from his settlements.Jones has repeatedly claimed the events of the 2012 school shooting were faked by the US government to take away the right to own guns from US citizens, and that some of the victims were hired actors. The victim's relatives sued him for making such statements."You guys aren't getting the cat," Jones said. "This is next level. This is harassment. No one has ever heard of this. My lawyer has never heard of this. This is just insane."The Sandy Hook massacre ended with the murder of 20 children and six adults at the hands of shooter Adam Lanza, who later committed suicide. In total, 27 people were killed as Lanza had preceded the shooting by killing his mother.In October, a Connecticut court ordered Jones to pay $965 million in compensation to the families and survivors of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, as well as $473mln in punitive damages.

