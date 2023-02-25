International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Members of the Biden Administration Have a Deep Hatred for Russia
Members of the Biden Administration Have a Deep Hatred for Russia
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the DOJ going after Alex Jones's pet cat, and the US placing more sanctions on Russia.
the backstory
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the DOJ going after Alex Jones's pet cat, and the U.S. placing more sanctions on Russia.
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Too Many Demands for an Anti-War Rally, Snow in Southern California, and Pro Russia Supporters Need a Separate RallyDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Saul Alinsky, Workplace Organizing, and Balloon Gate In the first hour, Lee spoke with Kim Iversen about her speech at the DC anti-war rally, travel issues, and California storms. Kim talked about parts of southern California receiving snow and Southern California gets rain, after years of droughts. Kim commented on Pete Buttigieg's failure to address the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio and Donald Trump gained political points for travelling to Ohio.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about community organizing, China wants peace in Ukraine, and journalism in the 1970's. Daniel discussed the saber rattling against China and the tactics of Saul Alinsky. Daniel commented on the Nord Stream bombing and the price America will pay for destroying Nord Stream 1 &amp; 2.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:05 GMT 25.02.2023
The Backstory
