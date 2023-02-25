https://sputniknews.com/20230225/conflict-in-ukraine-malcolm-x-lawsuits-and-fbi-gold-1107782359.html

Conflict in Ukraine, Malcolm X Lawsuits and FBI Gold

What to expect as crisis in Ukraine continues: analysis, predictions, and of course, spin. 25.02.2023, Sputnik International

One Year of Military Operation, Malcolm X Lawsuits, FBI Gold The world marks a year of conflict, with analysis, predictions, and of course, spin.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the conflict in Ukraine as it reaches its year-long mark. He explains evolving goals on both sides, what to expect in the next few months in Ukraine, what to make of new efforts to facilitate negotiation, and why world opinion has not shifted after a year of pressure.Political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast Aaron Good discusses lawsuits against the FBI, CIA, and NYPD filed by the family of Malcolm X, questions about his assassination, what Malcolm X represented to the CIA and other actors in the US security state, and similarities between him and other assassinated figures like John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.Former Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States Bruce Fein discusses the Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's actions following the 2020 election, whether that state’s investigation could result in significant indictments, whether the actions of some involved could jeopardize any indictments issued, and what could come of resulting indictments on Trump and his associates.Economist and leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory Steve Grumbine discusses the latest price indicators in the US and what they reveal about this administration’s economic policies. He breaks down ways to fight inflation other than interest rate increases, how unregulated government investment in industry can exacerbate inequality, how the East Palestine train derailment disaster illustrates the government’s failure to serve citizens, and whether the politicization of East Palestine will benefit those affected by the chemical spill.Pennsylvania resident Gary Senko discusses the disappearance of Civil War-era gold deposits as a father and son team sue the FBI over the missing metals, and speculations as to how the bureau would have apprehended the gold.The Misfits also discusses this week’s News of the Weird, including a marriage that endured multiple murder attempts, the smearing of an opera critic, and an Easter egg thief in England.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

