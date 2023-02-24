https://sputniknews.com/20230224/us-troop-expansion-in-taiwan-israel-considers-attacking-iran-1107750656.html

US Troop Expansion in Taiwan, Israel Considers Attacking Iran

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried faces new charges, and the nation wonders what exactly is happening in Georgia’s legal system. 24.02.2023, Sputnik International

Author and former Washington Post bureau chief Jon Jeter joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss reports that the US plans to expand its troop presence in Taiwan, Western Russia experts suggesting Ukraine might have blown up the Nord Stream pipelines, the media spin on why African nations in the Sahel are turning away from France and toward partnerships with Russia, and fighting in the New York Times over their coverage of trans people and how New York Times journalists may criticize each other.Co-host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Wilmer Leon discusses the reports of Israeli plans to attack Iran, where the Saudis could stand in a possible confrontation between Tel Aviv and Tehran, and the likelihood of such an attack.Journalist, writer for shadowproof.com, and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure Kevin Gosztola discusses a new US proposal for considering human rights in arms sales, sloppy security and overclassification at the Pentagon, prospects for frontrunners in early presidential primary polling, a European Court of Human Rights ruling on a whistleblower case, updates on the case of Julian Assange, and the Supreme Court decision to tolerate state-level anti-boycott pledges and its impact on freedom of speech.Community organizer and immigrant activist Maru Mora Villalpando discusses new proposed asylum rules rolled out this week by the Biden administration, how well the administrations new legal pathways to asylum work, a reflection on Joe Biden’s campaign promises on immigration, and if and how people can comment public on the proposed rules.The Misfits also discuss Erin Brokovich’s perspective as she visits East Palestine, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s staff complaints about criticism he’s facing over handling the disastrous Ohio train derailment.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

