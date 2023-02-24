https://sputniknews.com/20230224/snow-storm-leaves-some-800000-people-without-electricity-in-northeastern-us--1107763327.html

Snow Storm Leaves Some 800,000 People Without Electricity in Northeastern US

Almost 800,000 consumers have been left without electricity in the northeastern part of the United States due to a heavy snow storm, the monitoring service poweroutage.us said.

The storm has mostly hit Michigan, where around 730,000 people experienced power outage as of 07:24 GMT on February 24, according to the service. Massive blackouts have also been recorded in Wisconsin, New York and Illinois. Michigan authorities said that, during the storm, a firefighter was killed by a downed power line on Wednesday night. The western part of the country has also been affected by heavy snow, with around 30,000 consumers in California left with no electricity. Bad weather conditions and an icy storm also led to the cancellation of over 1,000 flights in the US on Thursday night, according to FlightAware data.

