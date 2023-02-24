https://sputniknews.com/20230224/russo-china-strategic-cooperation-nato-splintering-nord-stream-bombing-1107753883.html
Russo-China Strategic Cooperation; NATO Splintering; Nord Stream Bombing
Russo-China Strategic Cooperation; NATO Splintering; Nord Stream Bombing
The Nord Stream attack was a gangster act that reveals the cancer at the heart of the feudalist "rules-based order." 24.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-24T04:12+0000
2023-02-24T04:12+0000
2023-02-24T09:26+0000
the critical hour
radio
nord stream
taiwan
malcolm x
nato
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107753736_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0fd08164993a2794c2998204c96cac6e.png
Russo-China Strategic Cooperation; NATO Splintering; Nord Stream Bombing
The Nord Stream attack was a gangster act that reveals the cancer at the heart of the feudalist "rules-based order."
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Greece is refusing to supply S300 air defense systems to Ukraine. Also, Russia and China are working to end US warmongering and hegemony.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. Taiwan media is covering a tweet from Garland Nixon regarding President Biden's dangerous policy. Also, China has a peace plan to end the Ukraine conflict.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss US imperialism. China has written a paper documenting the perils of US hegemony. Also, Israel is threatening Iran and anti-China paranoia is being weaponized by the neocons.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss the Nord Stream attack. The Nord Stream attack was a gangster act that reveals the cancer at the heart of the feudalist "rules-based order."Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss Black politics. Embracing anti-colonialism likely sealed the doom of Malcolm X. Also, the Biden DOJ is supporting the company responsible for the train derailment in Ohio.Essam Elkorghli, Libyan Ph.D. student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, joins us to discuss Norway. Our guest has lived in Norway and reports on Norway's part in NATO and the Nord Stream pipeline attack.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss NATO. Russia is stepping up its delivery of advanced weaponry. Also, the Munich Security Conference is an exercise in self-delusion.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the military-industrial complex. MSNBC blatantly lies about the anti-war rally. Also, President Biden goes all in on the Ukraine proxy war.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107753736_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_56a58adf921d75e850355249398a1fdc.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
radio, nord stream, taiwan, malcolm x, nato, ukraine, аудио
radio, nord stream, taiwan, malcolm x, nato, ukraine, аудио
Russo-China Strategic Cooperation; NATO Splintering; Nord Stream Bombing
04:12 GMT 24.02.2023 (Updated: 09:26 GMT 24.02.2023)
The Nord Stream attack was a gangster act that reveals the cancer at the heart of the feudalist "rules-based order."
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Greece is refusing to supply S300 air defense systems to Ukraine. Also, Russia and China are working to end US warmongering and hegemony.
KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. Taiwan media is covering a tweet from Garland Nixon regarding President Biden's dangerous policy. Also, China has a peace plan to end the Ukraine conflict.
Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss US imperialism. China has written a paper documenting the perils of US hegemony. Also, Israel is threatening Iran and anti-China paranoia is being weaponized by the neocons.
Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss the Nord Stream attack. The Nord Stream attack was a gangster act that reveals the cancer at the heart of the feudalist "rules-based order."
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss Black politics. Embracing anti-colonialism likely sealed the doom of Malcolm X. Also, the Biden DOJ is supporting the company responsible for the train derailment in Ohio.
Essam Elkorghli, Libyan Ph.D. student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, joins us to discuss Norway. Our guest has lived in Norway and reports on Norway's part in NATO and the Nord Stream pipeline attack.
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss NATO. Russia is stepping up its delivery of advanced weaponry. Also, the Munich Security Conference is an exercise in self-delusion.
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the military-industrial complex. MSNBC blatantly lies about the anti-war rally. Also, President Biden goes all in on the Ukraine proxy war.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.