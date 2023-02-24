International
WATCH LIVE: 'Peace Without Arms' Rally Takes Place in Germany's Dresden
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230224/putin-erdogan-discuss-situation-in-ukraine-istanbul-agreements-1107780468.html
Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Istanbul Agreements
Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Istanbul Agreements
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine, and the implementation of Istanbul agreements on the export of grain from Ukraine and the supply of food and fertilizers from Russia, the Kremlin said on Friday.
2023-02-24T18:56+0000
2023-02-24T18:56+0000
world
russia
turkiye
akkuyu npp
vladimir putin
recep tayyip erdogan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/58/1078485864_0:151:3103:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_f7918a77a6ecb80557fb517679de4022.jpg
"The parties exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine in the context of the principled assessments outlined by the Russian President in a recent address to the Federal Assembly," the statement said. The presidents also discussed the implementation of the Istanbul agreements. The two presidents also discussed energy cooperation, the supply of Russian fuel and the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP)."Topical issues of Russian-Turkish cooperation, including in the energy sector, were also discussed. The practical aspects of further supplies of Russian fuel and the construction of the Akkuyu NPP were discussed in detail," the statement read.Putin and Erdogan agreed to continue contacts.
russia
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/58/1078485864_187:0:2916:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_dd88416a2811a8f4484da03434d871c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian-turkish relations, vladimir putin, recep tayyip erdogan, grain deal, fertilizers, akkuyu npp
russian-turkish relations, vladimir putin, recep tayyip erdogan, grain deal, fertilizers, akkuyu npp

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Istanbul Agreements

18:56 GMT 24.02.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in Moscow on 5 March 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in Moscow on 5 March 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine, and the implementation of Istanbul agreements on the export of grain from Ukraine and the supply of food and fertilizers from Russia, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"The parties exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine in the context of the principled assessments outlined by the Russian President in a recent address to the Federal Assembly," the statement said.
The presidents also discussed the implementation of the Istanbul agreements.
"The necessity of conscientious implementation of the second part of the 'package' concerning the removal of obstacles to the relevant supplies from Russia to the countries the most in need was emphasized," the Kremlin said.
The two presidents also discussed energy cooperation, the supply of Russian fuel and the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP).

"Topical issues of Russian-Turkish cooperation, including in the energy sector, were also discussed. The practical aspects of further supplies of Russian fuel and the construction of the Akkuyu NPP were discussed in detail," the statement read.
Putin and Erdogan agreed to continue contacts.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала