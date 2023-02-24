https://sputniknews.com/20230224/putin-erdogan-discuss-situation-in-ukraine-istanbul-agreements-1107780468.html

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Istanbul Agreements

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine, and the implementation of Istanbul agreements on the export of grain from Ukraine and the supply of food and fertilizers from Russia, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The parties exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine in the context of the principled assessments outlined by the Russian President in a recent address to the Federal Assembly," the statement said. The presidents also discussed the implementation of the Istanbul agreements. The two presidents also discussed energy cooperation, the supply of Russian fuel and the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP)."Topical issues of Russian-Turkish cooperation, including in the energy sector, were also discussed. The practical aspects of further supplies of Russian fuel and the construction of the Akkuyu NPP were discussed in detail," the statement read.Putin and Erdogan agreed to continue contacts.

