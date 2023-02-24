https://sputniknews.com/20230224/peace-without-arms-rally-takes-place-in-germanys-dresden-1107758857.html

'Peace Without Arms' Rally Takes Place in Germany's Dresden

'Peace Without Arms' Rally Takes Place in Germany's Dresden

The rally comes against the backdrop of extensive Western military assistance to Kiev worth tens of billions of dollars which Moscow has repeatedly slammed as...

Sputnik comes live from Dresden, Germany, where activists have gathered on Friday, 24 February for a rally to demand an end to the supply of tanks and heavy weapons to Ukraine.Participants of the "Peace without arms" demonstration insist that further arms supplies to Kiev will only lead to an escalation of the conflict. Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) leaders including Lutz Bachmann, as well as Alternative for Germany member Bjorn Hocke and former Austrian Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache are expected to join the rally.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

