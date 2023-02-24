https://sputniknews.com/20230224/peace-without-arms-rally-takes-place-in-germanys-dresden-1107758857.html
'Peace Without Arms' Rally Takes Place in Germany's Dresden
'Peace Without Arms' Rally Takes Place in Germany's Dresden
The rally comes against the backdrop of extensive Western military assistance to Kiev worth tens of billions of dollars which Moscow has repeatedly slammed as... 24.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-24T15:58+0000
2023-02-24T15:58+0000
2023-02-24T15:58+0000
world
germany
rally
peace
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107761175_0:350:2703:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_ddf63d2e3808f52720f4d3bda88c376b.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Dresden, Germany, where activists have gathered on Friday, 24 February for a rally to demand an end to the supply of tanks and heavy weapons to Ukraine.Participants of the "Peace without arms" demonstration insist that further arms supplies to Kiev will only lead to an escalation of the conflict. Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) leaders including Lutz Bachmann, as well as Alternative for Germany member Bjorn Hocke and former Austrian Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache are expected to join the rally.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107761175_0:20:2703:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1434d3d636e0f6eb75358eafc21b3791.jpg
'Peace Without Arms' Rally Takes Place in Germany's Dresden
'Peace Without Arms' Rally Takes Place in Germany's Dresden
2023-02-24T15:58+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
germany, rally, peace, видео
germany, rally, peace, видео
'Peace Without Arms' Rally Takes Place in Germany's Dresden
The rally comes against the backdrop of extensive Western military assistance to Kiev worth tens of billions of dollars which Moscow has repeatedly slammed as adding "fuel to the fire" of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Sputnik comes live from Dresden, Germany, where activists have gathered on Friday, 24 February for a rally to demand an end to the supply of tanks and heavy weapons to Ukraine.
Participants of the "Peace without arms" demonstration insist that further arms supplies to Kiev will only lead to an escalation of the conflict.
Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) leaders including Lutz Bachmann, as well as Alternative for Germany member Bjorn Hocke and former Austrian Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache are expected to join the rally.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.