Mediocrity is America's New Standard of Excellence
04:03 GMT 24.02.2023 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 24.02.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Steve Bannon being sued by his former lawyers, and Malcolm X’s relatives filing a lawsuit against the CIA and FBI.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Trump Visits East Palestine, Nikki Haley, and The Biden Administration's Handling of the Ohio Train Derailment
Jose Vega - Activist, Independent Journalist | Confronting Politicians on the Possibility of WWIII, The War in Ukraine, and The Peace Movement
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the political fallout from the East Palestine train derailment, Trump feeding the East Palestine residents, and Democrats ignoring Ohio. Ted discussed Donald Trump's political intuition and Trump's visit to Ohio. Ted talked about the Don Lemon controversy and the problem with cancel culture in the West.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jose Vega about his confrontations with politicians, Mike Pompeo, and the establishment Democrats. Jose talked about his videos confronting politicians and the problems with modern journalism. Jose commented on Seymour Hersh's article on the Nord Stream bombing and the prospects of Joe Biden's impeachment for the Nord Stream attack.
