Mediocrity is America's New Standard of Excellence

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Steve Bannon being sued by his former lawyers, and Malcolm X's... 24.02.2023

Mediocrity is America's New Standard of Excellence On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Steve Bannon being sued by his former lawyers, and Malcolm X’s relatives filing a lawsuit against the CIA and FBI.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Trump Visits East Palestine, Nikki Haley, and The Biden Administration's Handling of the Ohio Train DerailmentJose Vega - Activist, Independent Journalist | Confronting Politicians on the Possibility of WWIII, The War in Ukraine, and The Peace MovementIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the political fallout from the East Palestine train derailment, Trump feeding the East Palestine residents, and Democrats ignoring Ohio. Ted discussed Donald Trump's political intuition and Trump's visit to Ohio. Ted talked about the Don Lemon controversy and the problem with cancel culture in the West.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jose Vega about his confrontations with politicians, Mike Pompeo, and the establishment Democrats. Jose talked about his videos confronting politicians and the problems with modern journalism. Jose commented on Seymour Hersh's article on the Nord Stream bombing and the prospects of Joe Biden's impeachment for the Nord Stream attack.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

