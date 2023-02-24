International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20230224/mediocrity-is-americas-new-standard-of-excellence-1107753595.html
Mediocrity is America's New Standard of Excellence
Mediocrity is America's New Standard of Excellence
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Steve Bannon being sued by his former lawyers, and Malcolm X’s... 24.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-24T04:03+0000
2023-02-24T09:23+0000
the backstory
radio
wwiii
wef
democrats
nuclear war
ukraine
epa
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107753449_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_043dea7c4b13489ebc6b190357d067d6.png
Mediocrity is America's New Standard of Excellence
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Steve Bannon being sued by his former lawyers, and Malcolm X’s relatives filing a lawsuit against the CIA and FBI.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Trump Visits East Palestine, Nikki Haley, and The Biden Administration's Handling of the Ohio Train DerailmentJose Vega - Activist, Independent Journalist | Confronting Politicians on the Possibility of WWIII, The War in Ukraine, and The Peace MovementIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the political fallout from the East Palestine train derailment, Trump feeding the East Palestine residents, and Democrats ignoring Ohio. Ted discussed Donald Trump's political intuition and Trump's visit to Ohio. Ted talked about the Don Lemon controversy and the problem with cancel culture in the West.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jose Vega about his confrontations with politicians, Mike Pompeo, and the establishment Democrats. Jose talked about his videos confronting politicians and the problems with modern journalism. Jose commented on Seymour Hersh's article on the Nord Stream bombing and the prospects of Joe Biden's impeachment for the Nord Stream attack.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107753449_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_65f3f912cb4e0db8f051a32e0f31c70f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, wwiii, wef, democrats, nuclear war, ukraine, epa, 2024 us presidential elections, аудио
radio, wwiii, wef, democrats, nuclear war, ukraine, epa, 2024 us presidential elections, аудио

Mediocrity is America's New Standard of Excellence

04:03 GMT 24.02.2023 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 24.02.2023)
The Backstory
Mediocrity is America's New Standard of Excellence
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Steve Bannon being sued by his former lawyers, and Malcolm X’s relatives filing a lawsuit against the CIA and FBI.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Trump Visits East Palestine, Nikki Haley, and The Biden Administration's Handling of the Ohio Train Derailment

Jose Vega - Activist, Independent Journalist | Confronting Politicians on the Possibility of WWIII, The War in Ukraine, and The Peace Movement

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the political fallout from the East Palestine train derailment, Trump feeding the East Palestine residents, and Democrats ignoring Ohio. Ted discussed Donald Trump's political intuition and Trump's visit to Ohio. Ted talked about the Don Lemon controversy and the problem with cancel culture in the West.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jose Vega about his confrontations with politicians, Mike Pompeo, and the establishment Democrats. Jose talked about his videos confronting politicians and the problems with modern journalism. Jose commented on Seymour Hersh's article on the Nord Stream bombing and the prospects of Joe Biden's impeachment for the Nord Stream attack.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала