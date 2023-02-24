International
WATCH LIVE: 'Peace Without Arms' Rally Takes Place in Germany's Dresden
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230224/macron-ready-to-discuss-constitutional-changes-on-corsicas-status-report-1107779014.html
Macron Ready to Discuss Constitutional Changes on Corsica's Status: Report
Macron Ready to Discuss Constitutional Changes on Corsica's Status: Report
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced his readiness to discuss constitutional amendments that would grant autonomy to the Mediterranean island of Corsica, French news agency reported on Friday.
2023-02-24T18:15+0000
2023-02-24T18:15+0000
world
france
emmanuel macron
corsica
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107778816_0:91:3077:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_1104fd934adc11d3e2b7fa8562ffa76f.jpg
Macron reportedly told members of parliament that he had neither red lines nor a predetermined decision on Corsica when it comes to the draft constitutional reform, which he hopes to carry out after the summer and put up for debates in 2023-2024. While negotiators are welcome to make suggestions of the future reform, the option of Corsica's secession from France is off the table, according to the report. The fourth largest island in the Mediterranean, Corsica has changed its status many times over its long history. It enjoyed yet another brief period of sovereignty between 1755 and 1768, when it became part of France. For many years, the island has been trying to achieve autonomy. Among the top priorities for the Corsican leaders were obtaining legislative powers in the economic and social fields and the recognition of the Corsican language as official. In February 2022, Macron spoke out against granting Corsica a special status, changing its taxation system or recognizing its language as official.
france
corsica
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107778816_313:0:3042:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf1ee5944e7a07ee5393ab8fd1bd610a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
emmanuel macron, france, corsica, corsica's independence, corsica's autonomy
emmanuel macron, france, corsica, corsica's independence, corsica's autonomy

Macron Ready to Discuss Constitutional Changes on Corsica's Status: Report

18:15 GMT 24.02.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankFrench President Emmanuel Macron talks to the media
French President Emmanuel Macron talks to the media - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has announced his readiness to discuss constitutional amendments that would grant autonomy to the Mediterranean island of Corsica, French news agency reported on Friday.
Macron reportedly told members of parliament that he had neither red lines nor a predetermined decision on Corsica when it comes to the draft constitutional reform, which he hopes to carry out after the summer and put up for debates in 2023-2024.
While negotiators are welcome to make suggestions of the future reform, the option of Corsica's secession from France is off the table, according to the report.
The fourth largest island in the Mediterranean, Corsica has changed its status many times over its long history. It enjoyed yet another brief period of sovereignty between 1755 and 1768, when it became part of France. For many years, the island has been trying to achieve autonomy. Among the top priorities for the Corsican leaders were obtaining legislative powers in the economic and social fields and the recognition of the Corsican language as official.
In February 2022, Macron spoke out against granting Corsica a special status, changing its taxation system or recognizing its language as official.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала