International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230224/live-updates-uk-adds-92-more-individuals-and-entities-from-russia-to-sanctions-list-1107759721.html
LIVE UPDATES: UK Adds 92 More Individuals and Entities From Russia to Sanctions List
LIVE UPDATES: UK Adds 92 More Individuals and Entities From Russia to Sanctions List
A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
2023-02-24T07:26+0000
2023-02-24T07:44+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
donbass
ukraine
nato
us
european union (eu)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104208/68/1042086864_0:80:2048:1232_1920x0_80_0_0_93842f465d3e3d22e3936e9a2b108b97.jpg
russia
donbass
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104208/68/1042086864_98:0:1918:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_aac496f3ce3fb14f2f593b680b2a5c35.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, donbass, ukraine, nato, us, european union (eu), новый онлайн для белой редактуры
russia, donbass, ukraine, nato, us, european union (eu), новый онлайн для белой редактуры
No 10 Downing Street, London - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: UK Adds 92 More Individuals and Entities From Russia to Sanctions List

07:26 GMT 24.02.2023 (Updated: 07:44 GMT 24.02.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
After Russia's operation "to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine" began, the United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Kiev. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Ukraine, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.
Check out Sputnik's live updates for more.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
08:06 GMT 24.02.2023
Beijing on Platform for Ukraine Talks: Efforts for Peaceful Settlement Should Be Supported
All efforts for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis should be encouraged and supported, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a 12-point position paper on the situation in Ukraine. The fourth point, devoted to the peace process in Ukraine, says that dialogue and negotiations are "the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis." Beijing also points to the need to create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"All efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully should be encouraged and supported," Wang told reporters when asked if China is ready to provide a platform for the talks.
08:01 GMT 24.02.2023
UK Imposes Sanctions Against Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak
The United Kingdom has expanded the list of sanctions against Russia to include Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, according to the latest updates released by the UK government on Friday.

London announced earlier on Friday that it had added a total of 92 new individuals and entities from Russia to the sanctions list.

"Rosatom has deep connections to the Russian military-industrial complex - including through Alexander Novak who is both a member of the supervisory board and the Deputy Prime Minister in Putin’s administration," the government said in a statement.
07:36 GMT 24.02.2023
Britain Imposes Sanctions Against Banks Uralsib, Zenit, MTS Bank and Saint-Petersburg Bank
07:23 GMT 24.02.2023
UK Imposes New Sanctions Against Russian Individuals and Entities
The United Kingdom has expanded the list of sanctions against Russia in connection with the special operation in Ukraine, adding 92 more individuals and entities, the UK government said on Friday.

"UK sanctions on Russia top 1,500 as FCDO the [Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office] targets 92 individuals and entities, including those connected to Rosatom," the government said in a statement.

The list now includes, among others, senior executives at Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom and 20 executives of energy giant Gazprom and flagship carrier Aeroflot, as well as CEO of Nord Stream 2 Mattias Warnig.

London also added the head of Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Maksut Shadayev, to the sanctions list for allegedly benefiting from the Russian government.

"Today’s designations also target the individuals and entities at the heart of Putin’s military-industrial complex, including ... 34 executives connected to Russia’s two largest defence companies Rostec, Russia’s multibillion state owned defence conglomerate, and Almaz-Antey Corporation, a state owned Russian company specialising in producing surface to air missiles and firearms for aircrafts," the statement read.
06:26 GMT 24.02.2023
Budapest Explains Its Opposition to EU Plans to Prolong Anti-Russia Sanctions
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
World
Hungary Opposes EU's Attempt to Prolong Review of Russia Sanctions Up to One Year
04:42 GMT
06:26 GMT 24.02.2023
'Russia Should Win For This Tweet Alone': Netizens React to NATO Comparing Ukraine Conflict to Fictional Films
NATO flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
Viral
NATO Ruthlessly Mocked for Comparing Russia-Ukraine Conflict to Fantasy Movies
03:43 GMT
06:25 GMT 24.02.2023
Rep. Congressman Believes 'Nuland and Blinken Have Deeply Rooted Irrational Hatred of Russia'
Arizona House Republican Paul Gosar wrote an op-ed for a conservative website saying he will boycott Pope Francis's address to the US Congress. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
Americas
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken 'Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed'
05:52 GMT
06:25 GMT 24.02.2023
Beijing Has Outlined Its Position on the Ukraine Conflict
A Chinese national flag flutters in the wind in between a high-rise residential and office complex in Beijing, China. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
World
Forget Cold War Stance & Politicization: What Did China Say in Its Position Paper on Ukraine Crisis?
04:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала