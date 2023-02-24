LIVE UPDATES: UK Adds 92 More Individuals and Entities From Russia to Sanctions List

UK Imposes New Sanctions Against Russian Individuals and Entities

The United Kingdom has expanded the list of sanctions against Russia in connection with the special operation in Ukraine, adding 92 more individuals and entities, the UK government said on Friday.



"UK sanctions on Russia top 1,500 as FCDO the [Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office] targets 92 individuals and entities, including those connected to Rosatom," the government said in a statement.



The list now includes, among others, senior executives at Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom and 20 executives of energy giant Gazprom and flagship carrier Aeroflot, as well as CEO of Nord Stream 2 Mattias Warnig.



London also added the head of Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Maksut Shadayev, to the sanctions list for allegedly benefiting from the Russian government.



"Today’s designations also target the individuals and entities at the heart of Putin’s military-industrial complex, including ... 34 executives connected to Russia’s two largest defence companies Rostec, Russia’s multibillion state owned defence conglomerate, and Almaz-Antey Corporation, a state owned Russian company specialising in producing surface to air missiles and firearms for aircrafts," the statement read.