International
WATCH LIVE: 'Peace Without Arms' Rally Takes Place in Germany's Dresden
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230224/first-humans-from-africa-may-have-brought-archery-to-europe-study-reveals-1107774417.html
First Humans From Africa May Have Brought Archery to Europe, Study Reveals
First Humans From Africa May Have Brought Archery to Europe, Study Reveals
A recent study on stone points and other artifacts unearthed at a French rock-shelter has revealed that Homo sapiens, who came to Europe about 54,000 years ago from Africa, may have introduced archery to the continet.
2023-02-24T16:53+0000
2023-02-24T16:53+0000
africa
archeology
homo sapiens
archery
bow
neanderthals
study
scientific study
neolithic era
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107776035_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5739b94b7f873ec312bc3d84e21470c0.jpg
A new study in the Science Advances journal on stone points and other artifacts unearthed in a French rock-shelter has revealed that Homo sapiens, who arrived in Europe about 54,000 years ago from Africa, may have introduced archery to the continent. The researchers examined triangular stone weapon points and other items found at a rock-shelter in southern France called Grotte Mandrin. The study presented the earliest evidence for "mechanically propelled projectile technology" in Eurasia, demonstrating it via use-wear and impact damage analyses. Previous stone point discoveries showed that hunting with a bow and arrow originated in Africa between 80,000 and 60,000 years ago, while recovered human fossils indicated that Homo sapiens visited Grotte Mandrin about 56,800 years ago. Therefore, it was before the demise of Neanderthals, which occurred 40,000 years ago, and earlier than scientists had supposed that Homo sapiens reached Europe. According to the current study, even though no bows were found at the French site, the earliest known Homo sapiens who migrated into Neanderthal territories had purportedly mastered the use of the bow. Among 852 stone artifacts discovered at Grotte Mandrin, which dated back to about 54,000 years, 196 triangular stone points had high-impact damage. Some of the stone points also displayed alterations caused by butchery activities. The researchers compared the findings with damage on stone copies of the artifacts that they used as arrowheads shot from bows and as the tips of spears. Additional comparative evidence was provided from arrowheads used by present-day hunting groups.It was noted that the production of lithic artifacts was focused on standardized tiny points, some clustering around only 1 cm in length. Impact damage analyses showed that these stone points had been attached at the bottom to shafts. The scientists stated that the smallest points could have pierced animals only when shot from bows. Thus, they served as arrowheads. The study concluded that the production of these artifacts was unseen in archaeological assemblages of this period and represented a main structural difference between Neanderthal and modern human social and material organization. The researchers also assumed that this bow-and-arrow technology of the first modern humans in Europe may have given them a competitive advantage over local Neanderthal societies.
https://sputniknews.com/20210528/earliest-known-war-turns-out-to-be-series-of-conflicts-13400-years-ago-scientists-say-1083014033.html
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Maria Konokhova
Maria Konokhova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107776035_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d624f9838b1083d925558566292987f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, archaeology, europe, homo sapiens, bow and arrow, stone points, archery
africa, archaeology, europe, homo sapiens, bow and arrow, stone points, archery

First Humans From Africa May Have Brought Archery to Europe, Study Reveals

16:53 GMT 24.02.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Guilhem Vellut / Grotte de Mandrin.
Grotte de Mandrin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Guilhem Vellut /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Maria Konokhova
All materialsWrite to the author
Archaeological studies suggest that mechanically propelled weapons like a bow and arrow suddenly emerged in the Eurasian record following the arrival of anatomically and behaviorally modern humans about 45,000 to 42,000 years ago. Meanwhile, evidence for weapon use during the preceding periods in the region remains scarce.
A new study in the Science Advances journal on stone points and other artifacts unearthed in a French rock-shelter has revealed that Homo sapiens, who arrived in Europe about 54,000 years ago from Africa, may have introduced archery to the continent.
The researchers examined triangular stone weapon points and other items found at a rock-shelter in southern France called Grotte Mandrin. The study presented the earliest evidence for "mechanically propelled projectile technology" in Eurasia, demonstrating it via use-wear and impact damage analyses.
© Photo : Science Advances / Laure Metz et al.Mandrin E. Lithic points.
Mandrin E. Lithic points. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
Mandrin E. Lithic points.
© Photo : Science Advances / Laure Metz et al.
Previous stone point discoveries showed that hunting with a bow and arrow originated in Africa between 80,000 and 60,000 years ago, while recovered human fossils indicated that Homo sapiens visited Grotte Mandrin about 56,800 years ago. Therefore, it was before the demise of Neanderthals, which occurred 40,000 years ago, and earlier than scientists had supposed that Homo sapiens reached Europe.
According to the current study, even though no bows were found at the French site, the earliest known Homo sapiens who migrated into Neanderthal territories had purportedly mastered the use of the bow. Among 852 stone artifacts discovered at Grotte Mandrin, which dated back to about 54,000 years, 196 triangular stone points had high-impact damage. Some of the stone points also displayed alterations caused by butchery activities.
The researchers compared the findings with damage on stone copies of the artifacts that they used as arrowheads shot from bows and as the tips of spears. Additional comparative evidence was provided from arrowheads used by present-day hunting groups.
© Photo : Science Advances / Laure Metz et al.Comparison between experimental and archaeological diagnostic impact fractures.
Comparison between experimental and archaeological diagnostic impact fractures. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
Comparison between experimental and archaeological diagnostic impact fractures.
© Photo : Science Advances / Laure Metz et al.
It was noted that the production of lithic artifacts was focused on standardized tiny points, some clustering around only 1 cm in length. Impact damage analyses showed that these stone points had been attached at the bottom to shafts. The scientists stated that the smallest points could have pierced animals only when shot from bows. Thus, they served as arrowheads.
"These technologies, associated with the oldest modern human remains currently known from Europe, represent the technical background of these populations during their first incursion into the continent," the study read.
The study concluded that the production of these artifacts was unseen in archaeological assemblages of this period and represented a main structural difference between Neanderthal and modern human social and material organization. The researchers also assumed that this bow-and-arrow technology of the first modern humans in Europe may have given them a competitive advantage over local Neanderthal societies.
The double burial of individuals identified as JS 20 and JS 21 from among the 13,400-year-old Jebel Sahaba remains from Sudan, some of the earliest evidence of human warfare, with pencils marking the position of associated stone artefacts, is seen in this undated handout photograph. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2021
Science & Tech
Earliest Known War Turns Out to Be Series of Conflicts 13,400 Years Ago, Scientists Say
28 May 2021, 03:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала