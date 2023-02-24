https://sputniknews.com/20230224/china-reportedly-preparing-to-launch-13000-satellite-network-to-suppress-starlink-supremacy-1107776910.html

China Reportedly Preparing to Launch 13,000-Satellite Network to ‘Suppress’ Starlink Supremacy

China is reportedly looking to create its own low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation of internet satellites to challenge Starlink’s domination of the field... 24.02.2023, Sputnik International

According to the report, which cites a recent article published in the Chinese journal Command Control and Simulation, China Satellite Network Group has plans to quickly put 12,992 satellites in orbit.The team, led by Xu Can, an associate professor at the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Space Engineering University in Beijing, aims to do so “before the completion of Starlink,” he said. This would “ensure that our country has a place in low orbit and prevent the Starlink constellation from excessively pre-empting low-orbit resources”, Xu’s team wrote in the journal article.At present, Starlink has more than 3,000 satellites in orbit. By 2027, it aims to have 12,000 satellites, but it has plans for as many as 30,000 satellites.They suggested that Beijing cooperate with other governments to pressure SpaceX to publish precise data on every Starlink satellite, including its orbital data, and they could build powerful radar systems capable of tracking Starlink satellites, which orbit about 342 miles above the Earth. Further down the line, directed-energy weapons like lasers or high-powered microwaves could be used to disable Starlink satellites if necessary, they said.Aside from such theories, Chinese academics have highlighted the danger that thousands of Starlink satellites already pose in space. A report published last November in the Chinese peer-reviewed journal Radio Engineering accused SpaceX of routinely disregarding widely respected but informal “rules of the road” in space and urged the creation of a more formal framework for space safety. The Chinese space station Tiangong was forced to alter course multiple times in recent years to avoid a potential collision with a Starlink satellite.In April 2020, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) added “satellite internet” to a list of “new infrastructures” to be supported by local and provincial-level initiatives. China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, adopted in early 2021, also named building an integrated network of communication, observation, and navigation satellites as part of its “long-range objectives through 2035.”

