International
WATCH LIVE: 'Peace Without Arms' Rally Takes Place in Germany's Dresden
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230224/austin-says-he-has-not-spoken-to-chinese-counterpart-for-couple-of-months-1107778334.html
Austin Says He Has Not Spoken to Chinese Counterpart for 'Couple of Months'
Austin Says He Has Not Spoken to Chinese Counterpart for 'Couple of Months'
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday he has not spoken to his Chinese counterpart for a "couple of months" and hopes Wei Fenghe schedules a phone call.
2023-02-24T18:02+0000
2023-02-24T18:02+0000
world
us
china
lloyd austin
wei fenghe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096207751_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_81c0b646ce07f119e3b365cd2bda7b8a.jpg
"The last time that I talked to him was a couple of months ago. "I think we’ll continue … to stress how important it is and hopefully Minister Wei will schedule that call," Austin told a American TV channel. The Pentagon chief added his Chinese counterpart "knows where to find" him. Austin expressed his opinion that China is currently not planning to provide Russia with lethal weapons, but it has not been "taken off the table." In early February, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said China had declined a US request to hold a call between Austin and Wei after the US military downed a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in US airspace. China maintains that the airship was conducting scientific research.
https://sputniknews.com/20230217/high-seas-containment-us-military-assets-near-china-1107545938.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096207751_338:0:3069:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_93113cb8eb64b5aecfcf538e69dd5084.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-china relations, lloyd austin, us-china military contacts, wei fenghe
us-china relations, lloyd austin, us-china military contacts, wei fenghe

Austin Says He Has Not Spoken to Chinese Counterpart for 'Couple of Months'

18:02 GMT 24.02.2023
© AP Photo / Danial HakimU.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a plenary session at the 19th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, Asia's annual defense and security forum, in Singapore, Saturday, June 11, 2022.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a plenary session at the 19th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, Asia's annual defense and security forum, in Singapore, Saturday, June 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
© AP Photo / Danial Hakim
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday he has not spoken to his Chinese counterpart for a "couple of months" and hopes Wei Fenghe schedules a phone call.
"The last time that I talked to him was a couple of months ago. "I think we’ll continue … to stress how important it is and hopefully Minister Wei will schedule that call," Austin told a American TV channel.
The Pentagon chief added his Chinese counterpart "knows where to find" him.
us bases near china cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2023
Multimedia
High Seas Containment: US Military Assets Near China
17 February, 15:16 GMT
Austin expressed his opinion that China is currently not planning to provide Russia with lethal weapons, but it has not been "taken off the table."
"[T]here’s reputational risk, and of course, I’m sure China would love to enjoy a good relationship with all the countries in Europe," he said. "And again, if you just look at the numbers of countries around the world, that really think that what Russia has done is horrible, I mean, adding to that, I think China – it would be a very ill-advised step for China to take."
In early February, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said China had declined a US request to hold a call between Austin and Wei after the US military downed a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in US airspace. China maintains that the airship was conducting scientific research.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала