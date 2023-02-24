https://sputniknews.com/20230224/austin-says-he-has-not-spoken-to-chinese-counterpart-for-couple-of-months-1107778334.html

Austin Says He Has Not Spoken to Chinese Counterpart for 'Couple of Months'

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday he has not spoken to his Chinese counterpart for a "couple of months" and hopes Wei Fenghe schedules a phone call.

"The last time that I talked to him was a couple of months ago. "I think we’ll continue … to stress how important it is and hopefully Minister Wei will schedule that call," Austin told a American TV channel. The Pentagon chief added his Chinese counterpart "knows where to find" him. Austin expressed his opinion that China is currently not planning to provide Russia with lethal weapons, but it has not been "taken off the table." In early February, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said China had declined a US request to hold a call between Austin and Wei after the US military downed a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in US airspace. China maintains that the airship was conducting scientific research.

