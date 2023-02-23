https://sputniknews.com/20230223/western-donors-can-lavish-billions-on-ukraine-israel-but-poorer-nations-left-behind-say-experts-1107738667.html

Western Donors Can Lavish Billions on Ukraine, Israel But Poorer Nations Left Behind, Say Experts

Western Donors Can Lavish Billions on Ukraine, Israel But Poorer Nations Left Behind, Say Experts

In this article, an expert says that Western countries and donors of humanitarian aid are ready to spend billions on supporting Ukraine or Israel, but they would think twice before giving a hand to suffering nations in Africa.

Western countries and donors of humanitarian organizations are ready to spend billions of US dollars on supporting Ukraine or Israel, but they would think twice before giving a hand to other nations in the developing world, including Africa, believes Ashraf Patel, Senior Research Associate with the Institute for Global Dialogue and Member of the South Africa BRICS Think Tank Network.The expert argues that the West's assessment of which countries were important was revealed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Western nations ignored poorer nations and practiced a so-called “vaccine nationalism”. He says that the African continent “came last” in the West’s order of importance and “was not even provided with vaccines”.Another expert, Professor Jo-Ansie van Wyk from the Department of Political Sciences at the University of South Africa, disagrees with her fellow South African researcher, saying that “Western donors are not turning a blind eye” to problems in Africa and other regions of the world.Van Wyk admits that the West's humanitarian assistance for crisis in poorer countries has recently declined, but she argues that members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union “are more likely to invest in their immediate spheres of influence and interest”, as they view the crisis in Ukraine as a “direct threat” against them.Patel partially agrees with this point of view, saying that Ukraine was “an immediate priority for the West and billions are now being mobilized for this, to the detriment of many African nations.”According to Patel, Africa, which is the world’s fastest-growing region, is still regarded by the West as “a continent in colonial terms”, a “basket case”, and a “continent that needs charity”. He stressed there should be “fair trade” rules that would guide trade relations with the African states.Earlier in the week, in an interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of the Third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, Robert Mardini, Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross, highlighted the fact that Ukraine's humanitarian activities over the past months have been well-supported, whereas other countries remain underfunded and in need around the world.Mardini stressed that “humanitarian diplomacy” needs the international community “to ensure that no one is left behind”, adding that there are some forgotten tragedies in places such as Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Latin America.

