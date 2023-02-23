https://sputniknews.com/20230223/uk-defense-chief-ready-to-send-more-tanks-to-ukraine-to-replace-losses-as-army-runs-critically-low-1107749817.html
UK Defense Chief Ready to Send More Tanks to Ukraine to Replace Losses as Army Runs Critically Low
Britain has already committed 14 of its 227 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in support of the NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.
Britain has already committed 14 of its 227 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in support of the NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. British defense officials have sounded the alarm about these deliveries, complaining that the government has not budgeted new spending to replace the equipment and ammunition being sent east.
Britain is prepared to send more Challenger 2 tanks from its dwindling arsenal to Ukraine if the tanks already slated for delivery to Kiev are knocked out in fighting, Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace has said.
“Would I be open to more tanks? Yes, I would,” Wallace said
, speaking to media during a photo op visit to the Bovington Camp Army base in Dorset this week, where Ukrainian tankers are receiving training on the use of Challenger 2s.
Earlier this week, sources in Whitehall grumbled to media that Britain was “hollowing out our forces” through the weapons deliveries to Ukraine, and accused the Sunak government of failing to do enough as far as “investing in defense” is concerned.
Wallace has asked Number 10 for an injection of £10 billion more for defense spending, even as Britain faces its worst energy and cost of livings crisis in over half a century.
A report Wednesday found that less than 100
of Britain’s stock of Challenger 2 tanks are currently considered ‘battle ready’, with 14 of those being transferred to Ukraine. Britain’s Army is consequently expected to be left short of tanks until at least 2027, when the upgraded Challenger 3 MBTs begin to arrive.
Britain’s defense establishment has been up in arms
about the lack of new funding for the military and the possibility of personnel cuts, with former defense officials and senior officers making a series of mostly anonymous
comments to media in recent weeks attacking Number 10 for failing to make plans replace the billions in arms sent to Ukraine, and for leaving insufficient equipment for the defense of the realm.
This week, former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss publicly urged
Sunak to ramp up arms aid to Kiev by sending British fighter jets to Ukraine. The Royal Air Force’s inventory currently consists of about 100 Eurofighter Typhoon fighters. The UK’s fighter fleet also includes Lockheed Martin F-35B jets, but these are operated by the Royal Navy.