UK Defense Chief Ready to Send More Tanks to Ukraine to Replace Losses as Army Runs Critically Low

Britain has already committed 14 of its 227 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in support of the NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.

Britain is prepared to send more Challenger 2 tanks from its dwindling arsenal to Ukraine if the tanks already slated for delivery to Kiev are knocked out in fighting, Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace has said.Earlier this week, sources in Whitehall grumbled to media that Britain was “hollowing out our forces” through the weapons deliveries to Ukraine, and accused the Sunak government of failing to do enough as far as “investing in defense” is concerned.Wallace has asked Number 10 for an injection of £10 billion more for defense spending, even as Britain faces its worst energy and cost of livings crisis in over half a century.Britain’s defense establishment has been up in arms about the lack of new funding for the military and the possibility of personnel cuts, with former defense officials and senior officers making a series of mostly anonymous comments to media in recent weeks attacking Number 10 for failing to make plans replace the billions in arms sent to Ukraine, and for leaving insufficient equipment for the defense of the realm.This week, former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss publicly urged Sunak to ramp up arms aid to Kiev by sending British fighter jets to Ukraine. The Royal Air Force’s inventory currently consists of about 100 Eurofighter Typhoon fighters. The UK’s fighter fleet also includes Lockheed Martin F-35B jets, but these are operated by the Royal Navy.

