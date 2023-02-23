International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Trump Visits East Palestine and Biden Promises Russia Will Never Defeat Ukraine
Trump Visits East Palestine and Biden Promises Russia Will Never Defeat Ukraine
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Fox News receiving the January 6th footage, and the Pentagon issuing a poppy seeds warning.
Trump Visits East Palestine and Biden Promises Russia Will Never Defeat Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Fox News receiving the January 6th footage, and the Pentagon issuing a poppy seeds warning.
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Sanctions are Warfare, Family Social Safety Net, and Music as the Universal LanguageTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Examining America's Relationship with Great Britain, The French Revolution, and The American Revolution In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the dangers of embargos, America's manipulation of oil prices, and how Asians view the reality of life. Mark spoke about his trip through Asia and what he learned through his time traveling throughout Asian countries. Mark discussed the population problems in China and how entrepreneurship is celebrated in Asia.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about French revolutions, the Fabian socialists, and Rhodes scholars. Tyler commented on the history of the British and the color revolutions funded by the British. Tyler spoke about Donald Trump and his recent video about ending the possibility of World War III.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:18 GMT 23.02.2023
The Backstory
Trump Visits East Palestine and Biden Promises Russia Will Never Defeat Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Fox News receiving the January 6th footage, and the Pentagon issuing a poppy seeds warning.
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Sanctions are Warfare, Family Social Safety Net, and Music as the Universal Language

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Examining America's Relationship with Great Britain, The French Revolution, and The American Revolution
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the dangers of embargos, America's manipulation of oil prices, and how Asians view the reality of life. Mark spoke about his trip through Asia and what he learned through his time traveling throughout Asian countries. Mark discussed the population problems in China and how entrepreneurship is celebrated in Asia.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about French revolutions, the Fabian socialists, and Rhodes scholars. Tyler commented on the history of the British and the color revolutions funded by the British. Tyler spoke about Donald Trump and his recent video about ending the possibility of World War III.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
