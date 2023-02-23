https://sputniknews.com/20230223/trump-visits-east-palestine-and-biden-promises-russia-will-never-defeat-ukraine-1107722316.html

Trump Visits East Palestine and Biden Promises Russia Will Never Defeat Ukraine

Trump Visits East Palestine and Biden Promises Russia Will Never Defeat Ukraine

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Fox News receiving the January 6th footage, and the Pentagon issuing... 23.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-23T04:18+0000

2023-02-23T04:18+0000

2023-02-23T09:22+0000

the backstory

radio

great britain

family

central asia

oxford

wwiii

wef

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/16/1107722170_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8c2c100cee7bb997b7ba3f52c80d39b2.png

Trump Visits East Palestine and Biden Promises Russia Will Never Defeat Ukraine On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Fox News receiving the January 6th footage, and the Pentagon issuing a poppy seeds warning.

Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Sanctions are Warfare, Family Social Safety Net, and Music as the Universal LanguageTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Examining America's Relationship with Great Britain, The French Revolution, and The American Revolution In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the dangers of embargos, America's manipulation of oil prices, and how Asians view the reality of life. Mark spoke about his trip through Asia and what he learned through his time traveling throughout Asian countries. Mark discussed the population problems in China and how entrepreneurship is celebrated in Asia.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about French revolutions, the Fabian socialists, and Rhodes scholars. Tyler commented on the history of the British and the color revolutions funded by the British. Tyler spoke about Donald Trump and his recent video about ending the possibility of World War III.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

great britain

central asia

oxford

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio, great britain, family, central asia, oxford, wwiii, wef, аудио